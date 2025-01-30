rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chandelier (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingschandelierlampphotoantique
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274211/luxury-furniture-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088171/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable white photo frame mockup
Editable white photo frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333018/editable-white-photo-frame-mockupView license
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088166/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Handcarved Side Chair (1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
Handcarved Side Chair (1937) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075114/handcarved-side-chair-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Altar Chimes on Wheel (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Altar Chimes on Wheel (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087280/altar-chimes-wheel-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Branding Iron (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Branding Iron (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087390/branding-iron-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088179/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088369/wall-painting-reredos-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Hoe Blade (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Hoe Blade (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087842/hoe-blade-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Ship's Stern Piece (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Ship's Stern Piece (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086715/ships-stern-piece-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Spur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663261/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086086/homespun-coverlet-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663185/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Quilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Quilt (One Square) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068197/quilt-one-square-c-1936-cornelius-christoffels-and-margaret-linsleyFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788145/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels
Homespun Coverlet (1935/1942) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060907/homespun-coverlet-19351942-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Garden Lamp (c. 1937) by Florence Huston
Garden Lamp (c. 1937) by Florence Huston
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074975/garden-lamp-c-1937-florence-hustonFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Tabernacle (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffels
Tabernacle (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081877/tabernacle-ecclesiastical-furniture-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088366/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
Pieced Autograph Quilt (1 Piece) (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels and Margaret Linsley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067878/image-pattern-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain license
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486963/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wrought Iron Cross, Campanario (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
Wrought Iron Cross, Campanario (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072746/wrought-iron-cross-campanario-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Lucky plants poster template
Lucky plants poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040046/lucky-plants-poster-templateView license
Church Bell (1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Church Bell (1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089103/church-bell-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook story template
Happy holidays Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787828/happy-holidays-facebook-story-templateView license
Candlestick (1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
Candlestick (1940) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085469/candlestick-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license