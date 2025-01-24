rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chair (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingschairphoto
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Sanctuary Chair (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Sanctuary Chair (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088033/sanctuary-chair-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Table (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Table (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088242/table-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Iron Grille at Window (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Iron Grille at Window (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087867/iron-grille-window-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Ceremonial Candlestick (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
Ceremonial Candlestick (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087466/image-cross-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087865/iron-grille-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Iron Grille (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087863/iron-grille-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Activated Summer Instagram post template
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Ceiling Decoration (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
Ceiling Decoration (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087471/ceiling-decoration-c-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987802/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Baptismal Font (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
Baptismal Font (c. 1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087316/baptismal-font-c-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986637/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Iron Grille at Window: Restoration Drawing (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087859/iron-grille-window-restoration-drawing-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14987799/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Reliquary of Father Junipero Serra (1941) by William Kieckhofel
Reliquary of Father Junipero Serra (1941) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088001/reliquary-father-junipero-serra-1941-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990052/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073289/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
Confessional (1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073974/confessional-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986849/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Secretary Cabinet (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofel
Secretary Cabinet (1935/1942) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069565/secretary-cabinet-19351942-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Editable wooden chair set
Editable wooden chair set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979610/editable-wooden-chair-setView license
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
Cabinet, with Ivory Keyholes (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073281/cabinet-with-ivory-keyholes-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Editable wooden chair set
Editable wooden chair set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14979615/editable-wooden-chair-setView license
Window Shutters and Details (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofel
Window Shutters and Details (c. 1939) by William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085237/window-shutters-and-details-c-1939-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986651/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
Wash Cabinet, with Marble Top and Semi-back (1937/1940) by Geoffrey Holt and William Kieckhofel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078052/image-art-watercolour-furnitureFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
Watercolor armchair design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16239359/watercolor-armchair-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Chair (1941) by Robert W R Taylor
Chair (1941) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087481/chair-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14986641/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Chair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeley
Chair (Arm) (1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087486/chair-arm-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Wooden armchair element set remix
Wooden armchair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14984729/wooden-armchair-element-set-remixView license
Washstand (c. 1941) by Anne B Trepagnier
Washstand (c. 1941) by Anne B Trepagnier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088382/washstand-c-1941-anne-trepagnierFree Image from public domain license
Rattan chair element set remix
Rattan chair element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990059/rattan-chair-element-set-remixView license
Chair (c. 1941) by Ethelbert Brown
Chair (c. 1941) by Ethelbert Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087467/chair-c-1941-ethelbert-brownFree Image from public domain license