rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
Save
Edit Image
cloakpublic domain womenvintagepublic domain quiltswomanpersonpublic domainillustration
George Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman png, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12581121/george-barbiers-woman-png-vintage-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Dress Cape (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress Cape (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079731/dress-cape-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Gothic death gate spooky halloween remix, editable design
Gothic death gate spooky halloween remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664744/gothic-death-gate-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView license
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Ghost demon fantasy remix, editable design
Ghost demon fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669751/ghost-demon-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Black ghost spooky halloween remix, editable design
Black ghost spooky halloween remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669858/black-ghost-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView license
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672498/wizard-casting-spell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Wedding Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072542/wedding-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Dark gothic gate spooky halloween remix, editable design
Dark gothic gate spooky halloween remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672592/dark-gothic-gate-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView license
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059219/bonnet-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding heart, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600722/vintage-woman-holding-heart-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Dress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Bonnet (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088962/bonnet-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Cemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable design
Cemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663839/cemetery-ghost-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Girl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Girl's Dress (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060696/girls-dress-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Grim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable design
Grim reaper, spooky fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663696/grim-reaper-spooky-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Wedding Bonnet (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Wedding Bonnet (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072529/wedding-bonnet-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
Wizard casting spell fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663254/wizard-casting-spell-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Boy's Suit (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi and Charles Mannino
Boy's Suit (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi and Charles Mannino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087385/boys-suit-c-1941-nancy-crimi-and-charles-manninoFree Image from public domain license
Cemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable design
Cemetery ghost fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12672485/cemetery-ghost-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Boy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Boy's Dress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073147/boys-dress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349955/woman-sunhat-vintage-fashion-editable-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079722/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Wizard & fairy duo fantasy remix, editable design
Wizard & fairy duo fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663584/wizard-fairy-duo-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Ball Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Ball Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Woman mage & sorceress fantasy remix, editable design
Woman mage & sorceress fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663087/woman-mage-sorceress-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085727/dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
God is love poster template
God is love poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599285/god-love-poster-templateView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
Headdress (c. 1937) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075186/headdress-c-1937-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Dear God poster template
Dear God poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599817/dear-god-poster-templateView license
Poke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Poke Bonnet (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081074/poke-bonnet-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Ghost girl horror fantasy remix, editable design
Ghost girl horror fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663178/ghost-girl-horror-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065776/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license