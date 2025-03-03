rawpixel
Child's Bonnet (c. 1941) by Erwin Schwabe
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
Surreal collage with brain, flowers, and animals. Brain, flowers, animals in art customizable design
Woman's Hood (c. 1939) by Gertrude Lemberg
Vintage women’s fashion beige background, 1920's outfits border design
Courthouse Bell (c. 1936) by Erwin Schwabe
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
Hat Mannequin and Bonnet (c. 1937) by Howard Weld
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
Needlepoint and Beadwork Square (c. 1937) by Erwin Schwabe
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
Silk Apron (c. 1939) by Erwin Schwabe
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Hat (1936) by Marie Famularo
Vintage women’s fashion border background, editable 1920's outfits design
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
Vintage women’s fashion border, editable 1920's outfits design
Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
Bonnet (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Vintage women’s fashion yellow background, 1920's outfits border design
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Editable vintage women’s fashion border, 1920's outfits design
Bonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Vintage women’s fashion desktop wallpaper, editable 1920's outfits border design
Straw Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Editable vintage women’s fashion background, 1920's outfits border design
Bonnet (c. 1938) by Francis Law Durand
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and vintage cityscape editable design
Prince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Retro collage with a clock-headed figure and purple tape editable design
Straw Bonnet (c. 1939) by Ferdinand Badin
White tea label template
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Pop up boutique poster template, editable design
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Islamic clothing poster template
Hat (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Man's Hat (c. 1939) by Alvin Shiren
