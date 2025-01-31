rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cheese Basket (c. 1941) by George File
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscheesebasketphotoantique
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Calico Printing Block (c. 1941) by George File
Calico Printing Block (c. 1941) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087418/calico-printing-block-c-1941-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Art festival Instagram post template, editable text
Art festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10270899/art-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Blue Glass Cruet and Stopper (c. 1940) by George File
Blue Glass Cruet and Stopper (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088944/blue-glass-cruet-and-stopper-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Organic superfoods poster template
Organic superfoods poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491933/organic-superfoods-poster-templateView license
Stove (Model) (c. 1939) by George File
Stove (Model) (c. 1939) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084807/stove-model-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Laundry products Instagram story template, editable text
Laundry products Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686973/laundry-products-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Pa. German Bride's Hat Box (c. 1940) by George File
Pa. German Bride's Hat Box (c. 1940) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089399/pa-german-brides-hat-box-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Laundry products Instagram post template, editable design
Laundry products Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345487/laundry-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
Tyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain license
Museum blog banner template
Museum blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072016/museum-blog-banner-templateView license
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
Eagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template
Museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView license
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
Bull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073229/bull-dog-bank-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381571/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Trotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George File
Trotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085036/trotter-and-gig-iron-toy-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Fresh seafood Instagram post template, editable text
Fresh seafood Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944424/fresh-seafood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
"Sinbad" Marionette (c. 1938) by George File
"Sinbad" Marionette (c. 1938) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078446/sinbad-marionette-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Straw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
Straw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Gray
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086884/straw-bee-hive-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1941) by Charles Goodwin
Shaker Kerchief (c. 1941) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088100/shaker-kerchief-c-1941-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Editable nachos design element set
Editable nachos design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15204879/editable-nachos-design-element-setView license
Hoe Blade (c. 1941) by William Hoffman
Hoe Blade (c. 1941) by William Hoffman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087818/hoe-blade-c-1941-william-hoffmanFree Image from public domain license
Organic superfoods Instagram post template, editable text
Organic superfoods Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052394/organic-superfoods-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hitching Post (c. 1941) by Albert Rudin
Hitching Post (c. 1941) by Albert Rudin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087821/hitching-post-c-1941-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain license
Organic superfoods Facebook story template
Organic superfoods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491843/organic-superfoods-facebook-story-templateView license
Spur (c. 1941) by Robert W R Taylor
Spur (c. 1941) by Robert W R Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088164/spur-c-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Museum poster template
Museum poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072015/museum-poster-templateView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088316/trivet-c-1941-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Museum Facebook story template
Museum Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072018/museum-facebook-story-templateView license
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087291/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381575/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
Printed Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087956/printed-cotton-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339531/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339500/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView license
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
Old Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George File
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339585/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView license
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
Shoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088130/shoe-shine-foot-rest-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license