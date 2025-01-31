Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingscheesebasketphotoantiqueCheese Basket (c. 1941) by George FileOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 904 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3087 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarLaundry products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCalico Printing Block (c. 1941) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087418/calico-printing-block-c-1941-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10270899/art-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBlue Glass Cruet and Stopper (c. 1940) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088944/blue-glass-cruet-and-stopper-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic superfoods poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491933/organic-superfoods-poster-templateView licenseStove (Model) (c. 1939) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084807/stove-model-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686973/laundry-products-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licensePa. German Bride's Hat Box (c. 1940) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089399/pa-german-brides-hat-box-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345487/laundry-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseTyler Coverlet (c. 1941) by Arthur G Merkleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088332/tyler-coverlet-c-1941-arthur-merkleyFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072016/museum-blog-banner-templateView licenseEagle Coverlet (c. 1938) by George E Rhonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079784/eagle-coverlet-c-1938-george-rhoneFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView licenseBull Dog Bank (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073229/bull-dog-bank-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette illustration, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381571/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseTrotter and Gig Iron Toy (c. 1939) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085036/trotter-and-gig-iron-toy-c-1939-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944424/fresh-seafood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license"Sinbad" Marionette (c. 1938) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078446/sinbad-marionette-c-1938-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseStraw Bee Hive (c. 1940) by Frank Grayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086884/straw-bee-hive-c-1940-frank-grayFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseShaker Kerchief (c. 1941) by Charles Goodwinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088100/shaker-kerchief-c-1941-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable nachos design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15204879/editable-nachos-design-element-setView licenseHoe Blade (c. 1941) by William Hoffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087818/hoe-blade-c-1941-william-hoffmanFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic superfoods Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12052394/organic-superfoods-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHitching Post (c. 1941) by Albert Rudinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087821/hitching-post-c-1941-albert-rudinFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic superfoods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491843/organic-superfoods-facebook-story-templateView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Robert W R Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088164/spur-c-1941-robert-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072015/museum-poster-templateView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenporthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088316/trivet-c-1941-davenportFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072018/museum-facebook-story-templateView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087291/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette illustration, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381575/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView licensePrinted Cotton (c. 1941) by Catherine Fowlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087956/printed-cotton-c-1941-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor bicycle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339531/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView licenseDoll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor bicycle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339500/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView licenseOld Nick, the Devil (c. 1937) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075992/old-nick-the-devil-c-1937-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor bicycle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339585/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView licenseShoe Shine Foot Rest (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088130/shoe-shine-foot-rest-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license