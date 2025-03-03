rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstableknifecoffee table
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514049/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513715/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087531/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10779019/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089096/chopping-knife-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
Table setting aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
Table setting png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712786/table-setting-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Conestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Kitchen furniture poster template, editable text and design
Kitchen furniture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12034930/kitchen-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaving Mug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Shaving Mug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088115/shaving-mug-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
Dinner poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521806/dinner-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
Chopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517759/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Clamp Pincushion (1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Clamp Pincushion (1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089137/clamp-pincushion-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
Dinner Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521820/dinner-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
Dinner blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521803/dinner-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Jug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087887/jug-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Table setting aesthetic iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517783/table-setting-aesthetic-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Pa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
Pa. German Axe Socket (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086444/pa-german-axe-socket-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
Lunch Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599222/lunch-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Stool (1939) by Harold Ballerd
Stool (1939) by Harold Ballerd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084790/stool-1939-harold-ballerdFree Image from public domain license
Lunch table aesthetic, food aerial view, editable remix
Lunch table aesthetic, food aerial view, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679377/lunch-table-aesthetic-food-aerial-view-editable-remixView license
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Toy Bank (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063585/toy-bank-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Fish and chips with salad, lunch table, editable remix
Fish and chips with salad, lunch table, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12679370/fish-and-chips-with-salad-lunch-table-editable-remixView license
Grinder (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Grinder (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060751/grinder-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Happy passover blog banner template
Happy passover blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14603007/happy-passover-blog-banner-templateView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
Grand opening Instagram story template, Facebook story
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599226/grand-opening-instagram-story-template-facebook-storyView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Grease Lamp (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080061/grease-lamp-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
Chopping Knife (c. 1941) by Stanley Chin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087530/chopping-knife-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain license
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
Cutlery set flat lay remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView license
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
Pennsylvania German Toy Dachshund (c. 1937) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076289/pennsylvania-german-toy-dachshund-c-1937-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Birthday party blog banner template, editable text
Birthday party blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539074/birthday-party-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
Figurehead (1935/1942) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060477/figurehead-19351942-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Dinner party invitation blog banner template, editable text
Dinner party invitation blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539106/dinner-party-invitation-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
Crock (c. 1938) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079503/crock-c-1938-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license