Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsjewelrydollChina Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah NelsonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1019 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3479 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseToleware Canister (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088267/toleware-canister-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseSugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseChest (probably 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087507/chest-probably-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseGlam up poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540061/glam-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThree Dolls (c. 1938) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081938/three-dolls-c-1938-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseMan's Hat Box (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086300/mans-hat-box-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Lily May" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074414/doll-lily-may-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseGreiner Doll "Minerva" (c. 1937) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075071/greiner-doll-minerva-c-1937-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePrince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087949/prince-albert-coat-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWitches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074353/doll-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseToleware Coffee Pot (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086967/toleware-coffee-pot-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087695/doll-with-china-head-c-1941-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSide Chair (1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088137/side-chair-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195203/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441899/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDoll - "Hepzibah" (c. 1939) by Josephine C Romanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083336/doll-hepzibah-c-1939-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain licenseJesus fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663201/jesus-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChurn (1935/1942) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059575/churn-19351942-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseIntroducung baby Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView licenseToy Stove (c. 1939) by Philip Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084983/toy-stove-c-1939-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073824/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465716/woman-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseBed Warming Pan (c. 1941) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087330/bed-warming-pan-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license