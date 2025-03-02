rawpixel
Chopping Bowl (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Eagle (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
Laundry products poster template, editable text and design
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Art festival Instagram post template, editable text
Mortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Measure (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Rooster (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Laundry products Instagram story template, editable text
Butter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Laundry products Instagram post template, editable design
Toy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Museum blog banner template
Tankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duany
Museum poster template
Carved Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Horse Figure (1940) by Hester Duany
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
Snipe (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
Fresh seafood Instagram post template, editable text
Silver Bowl (c. 1937) by Hester Duany
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Silver Communion Beaker (c. 1938) by Hester Duany
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Silver Caster (c. 1938) by Hester Duany
Ceramic craft workshop Facebook post template, editable design
Silver Tea Caddy (c. 1939) by Hester Duany
Museum poster template
Chopping Knife (1935/1942) by Hester Duany
Museum Facebook story template
Silver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Hester Duany
Brown coquette illustration, editable design element remix set
Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
Silver Bowl (c. 1936) by Hester Duany
Editable watercolor bicycle design element set
Sugar Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
