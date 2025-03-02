Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbasketphotoantiquepotteryChopping Bowl (c. 1941) by Hester DuanyOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 674 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2302 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseEagle (c. 1941) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087730/eagle-c-1941-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686970/laundry-products-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086382/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10270899/art-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMortar (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086384/mortar-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseMeasure (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086314/measure-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseRooster (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086634/rooster-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686973/laundry-products-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseButter Worker (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089064/butter-worker-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseLaundry products Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345487/laundry-products-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseToy Cow (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087006/toy-cow-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072016/museum-blog-banner-templateView licenseTankard (c. 1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086933/tankard-c-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708576/museum-poster-templateView licenseCarved Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059473/carved-toy-horse-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Greek classic vase design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView licenseHorse Figure (1940) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086082/horse-figure-1940-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette illustration, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381571/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseSnipe (1935/1942) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063249/snipe-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11944424/fresh-seafood-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSilver Bowl (c. 1937) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077144/silver-bowl-c-1937-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Communion Beaker (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081576/silver-communion-beaker-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseSilver Caster (c. 1938) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081585/silver-caster-c-1938-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseCeramic craft workshop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680570/ceramic-craft-workshop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSilver Tea Caddy (c. 1939) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084655/silver-tea-caddy-c-1939-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072015/museum-poster-templateView licenseChopping Knife (1935/1942) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059556/chopping-knife-19351942-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13072018/museum-facebook-story-templateView licenseSilver Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071414/silver-sugar-bowl-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseBrown coquette illustration, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381575/brown-coquette-illustration-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseBowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087371/bowl-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor bicycle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339531/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView licenseSilver Bowl (c. 1936) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071096/silver-bowl-c-1936-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor bicycle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15339500/editable-watercolor-bicycle-design-element-setView licenseSugar Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088218/sugar-bowl-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license