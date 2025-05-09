Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternfabricwatercolorvintagefloral patternpublic domainillustrationclothingChild's Dress (1941) by Marie LutrellOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 855 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2920 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHappy holidays Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22988913/image-flower-leaves-plantView licenseWedding Dress (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072532/wedding-dress-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Facebook post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22990783/image-texture-paper-flowerView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseElegant hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979566/image-flower-animal-plantView licenseOld American Wooden Doll (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086423/old-american-wooden-doll-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris poster template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/23070790/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065731/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRibbon (1940) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086598/ribbon-1940-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseGirl's Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087781/girls-dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074565/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseBoy's Coat (c. 1937) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073146/boys-coat-c-1937-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor animal, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418340/watercolor-animal-editable-design-element-setView licenseMan's Coat (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083959/mans-coat-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087709/dress-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBall Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064186/ball-dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseGirl's Chintz Dress (1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080029/girls-chintz-dress-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213146/vegan-product-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Lester Kauschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085739/dress-c-1940-lester-kauschFree Image from public domain licenseBlank notes Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087708/dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseSilk Scarf (1941) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088141/silk-scarf-1941-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Jean Peszelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074544/dress-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license