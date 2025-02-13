Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifeelectronicsphotoantiqueChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Stanley ChinOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 948 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3235 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHorror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087531/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseQuality checked Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444911/quality-checked-instagram-post-templateView licenseToy Figure (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088306/toy-figure-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseRepair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089096/chopping-knife-c-1940-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseCooking for beginners Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444931/cooking-for-beginners-instagram-post-templateView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089100/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau statue, vintage ornamental illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12580902/art-nouveau-statue-vintage-ornamental-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1940) by Charles Charonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089111/chopping-knife-c-1940-charles-charonFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseBootjack (c. 1937) by Albert Geupperthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073107/bootjack-c-1937-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087532/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseBucket Yoke (c. 1941) by Bessie Vandrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087404/bucket-yoke-c-1941-bessie-vandreFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088322/trivet-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseBarbershop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11998616/barbershop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseChandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087518/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseInterior design poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713783/interior-design-poster-template-editable-textView licenseFlat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain licenseParty invitation poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView licenseToy Elephant (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088289/toy-elephant-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licenseMale grooming poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499381/male-grooming-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBrush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810493/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseToy Bell Cart (c. 1941) by Stanley Chinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088282/toy-bell-cart-c-1941-stanley-chinFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8810491/picture-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811119/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseRope Making Tool (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081297/rope-making-tool-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseAvocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food png illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979591/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-png-illustration-editable-designView licenseClamp Jack (c. 1937) by Eugene Bartzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073882/clamp-jack-c-1937-eugene-bartzFree Image from public domain licenseTable setting aesthetic illustration background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11514045/table-setting-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView licenseConestoga Wagon Jacks (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087598/conestoga-wagon-jacks-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license