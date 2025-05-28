rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingadultwoman
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087556/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartenstein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087539/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073858/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073769/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073751/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Henry Granet
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Henry Granet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065068/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-henry-granetFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073776/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073843/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073871/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073832/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073764/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Emile Cero
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Emile Cero
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065094/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by Henry Murphy
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089115/cigar-store-indian-c-1940-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Walter Hochstrasser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073763/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-walter-hochstrasserFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenos
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073789/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877587/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087554/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792624/watercolor-victorian-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079291/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087543/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Samuel Philpot
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Samuel Philpot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087559/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-samuel-philpotFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Richard F Smith
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1936) by Richard F Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065065/cigar-store-indian-c-1936-richard-smithFree Image from public domain license