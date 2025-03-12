Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepatternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbagornamentfashionCircus Pony Robe (1941) by Herman O StrohOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 984 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3358 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseEmbroidery (c. 1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087739/embroidery-c-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718142/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087608/coverlet-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284348/new-collection-poster-templateView licenseWick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088399/wick-trimmer-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087398/bullet-mold-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284193/new-collection-instagram-story-templateView licenseApothecary's Pill Coater (1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087305/apothecarys-pill-coater-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22979480/image-texture-flower-leavesView licenseYellow Stoneware Jug (1941) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088437/yellow-stoneware-jug-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718554/new-collection-instagram-post-templateView licenseQuilt (c. 1941) by Betty Jacobhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087988/quilt-c-1941-betty-jacobFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Textiles (c. 1940) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086556/printed-textiles-c-1940-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Ernest Capaldohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087975/printed-textile-c-1941-ernest-capaldoFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAfghan (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalconehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087282/afghan-c-1941-renee-monfalconeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseValance (Detail) (c. 1941) by Marion Gaylordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088356/valance-detail-c-1941-marion-gaylordFree Image from public domain licenseNew collection blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13284557/new-collection-blog-banner-templateView licenseCoverlet (1938) by Alois E Ulrichhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079447/coverlet-1938-alois-ulrichFree Image from public domain licenseMetropolitan fashion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740468/metropolitan-fashion-poster-templateView licenseCoverlet (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079448/coverlet-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1936) by James McLellanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064240/beaded-bag-c-1936-james-mclellanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePrinted Textile (c. 1941) by Joseph Lubranohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087965/printed-textile-c-1941-joseph-lubranoFree Image from public domain licenseSummer collection Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22978125/image-texture-flower-sunglassesView licenseBeaded Bag (c. 1940) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085394/beaded-bag-c-1940-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseGolf bag sport, hobby illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9820166/golf-bag-sport-hobby-illustration-editable-designView licensePipe Wrench (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089530/pipe-wrench-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseEditable tote bag mockup, reusable product designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10665694/editable-tote-bag-mockup-reusable-product-designView licenseStrap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseFashion sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596925/fashion-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEmbroidered Purse (c. 1941) by Isabella Ruth Doerflerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087735/embroidered-purse-c-1941-isabella-ruth-doerflerFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718143/flash-sale-instagram-post-templateView licenseSled Starting Hook (1940) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086746/sled-starting-hook-1940-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license