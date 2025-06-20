rawpixel
Compote (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
personartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotoantique
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Compote (c. 1936) by Anna Aloisi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065198/compote-c-1936-anna-aloisiFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088021/salt-cellar-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1941) by George Yanosko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088222/sugar-bowl-c-1941-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Spoon Holder (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088174/spoon-holder-c-1941-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
After work party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660531/after-work-party-poster-templateView license
Covered Compote (c. 1936) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065255/covered-compote-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Cocktail party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660532/cocktail-party-poster-templateView license
Vase (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088350/vase-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Salt Dip (c. 1941) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088019/salt-dip-c-1941-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Sand Shaker (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalcone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088031/sand-shaker-c-1941-renee-monfalconeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Compote (c. 1936) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065192/compote-c-1936-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
People at park editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView license
Bowl (c. 1939) by Isidore Steinberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082770/bowl-c-1939-isidore-steinbergFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059794/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Candlestick (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087431/candlestick-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059889/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Dessert Dish (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087675/dessert-dish-c-1941-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059882/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Finial (c. 1940) by Marian Page
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085815/finial-c-1940-marian-pageFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059871/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Vase (c. 1940) by Alvin Shiren
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087073/vase-c-1940-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain license
Summer drinks poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932573/summer-drinks-poster-templateView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1937) by Janet Riza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077516/sugar-bowl-c-1937-janet-rizaFree Image from public domain license
Editable famous painting, Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063650/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Small Vase (c. 1938) by Paul Ward
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081678/small-vase-c-1938-paul-wardFree Image from public domain license
Winslow Homer's Boys in a Dory, editable famous painting, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063649/winslow-homers-boys-dory-editable-famous-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087889/jar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Singles party valentines poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597709/singles-party-valentines-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Chalkware Dog (c. 1941) by Sadie Berman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087485/chalkware-dog-c-1941-sadie-bermanFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Compote (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065191/compote-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Goblet (c. 1940) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085965/goblet-c-1940-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license