Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Jennie Kamar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087584/cookie-cutter-c-1941-jennie-kamarFree Image from public domain license
Salad cooking, healthy food editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView license
Fire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korsch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680779/flower-arrangement-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Crimping Wheel (c. 1939) by John Wilkes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083241/crimping-wheel-c-1939-john-wilkesFree Image from public domain license
Editable healthy eating lifestyle sticker, collage element remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931652/editable-healthy-eating-lifestyle-sticker-collage-element-remixView license
Brooch (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070019/brooch-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Editable Tattoo design design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15207569/editable-tattoo-design-design-element-setView license
Latch for Double Swing Gate (c. 1939) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083927/latch-for-double-swing-gate-c-1939-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680778/flower-arrangement-workshop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087585/cookie-cutter-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680780/flower-arrangement-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Painting class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Drawshave (1938) by Thomas Dooley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079705/drawshave-1938-thomas-dooleyFree Image from public domain license
Art class poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView license
Brush Cutter (c. 1939) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082817/brush-cutter-c-1939-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11119636/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Bootjack (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082751/bootjack-c-1939-claude-marshallFree Image from public domain license
Repair tool aesthetic illustration background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495062/repair-tool-aesthetic-illustration-background-editable-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Harriette Gale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085177/weather-vane-c-1939-harriette-galeFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978467/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Clothes Pins (c. 1939) by Harley Kempter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083124/clothes-pins-c-1939-harley-kempterFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979594/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Hide Stretcher (c. 1938) by George Bobholz
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080212/hide-stretcher-c-1938-george-bobholzFree Image from public domain license
Fixing tool png element, aesthetic illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11159083/fixing-tool-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView license
Brass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Death podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18272362/death-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wooden Spoon and Fork (c. 1939) by John Cutting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085279/wooden-spoon-and-fork-c-1939-john-cuttingFree Image from public domain license
Horror movie night Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092880/horror-movie-night-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Pie Plate (c. 1936) by Rolland Livingstone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067914/pie-plate-c-1936-rolland-livingstoneFree Image from public domain license
Flower arrangement workshop blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500666/flower-arrangement-workshop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tool Box Hasp (c. 1938) by Mildred Ford
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082013/tool-box-hasp-c-1938-mildred-fordFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11978463/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Fence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain license
Avocado & strawberry toast, breakfast food illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985504/avocado-strawberry-toast-breakfast-food-illustration-editable-designView license
Handmade Soldering Iron (1939) by Harvey Thoss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083684/handmade-soldering-iron-1939-harvey-thossFree Image from public domain license
Party invitation poster template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7714102/party-invitation-poster-template-editable-textView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license