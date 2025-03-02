rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Costume (c. 1941) by Mary E Humes
Save
Edit Image
personartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashionphoto
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll and Costume (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll and Costume (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065564/doll-and-costume-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stern Piece: Eagle (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Stern Piece: Eagle (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084762/stern-piece-eagle-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Doll and Costume (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074432/doll-and-costume-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079742/dress-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead: "Jenny Lind" (1935/1942) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead: "Jenny Lind" (1935/1942) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060511/figurehead-jenny-lind-19351942-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Stern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
Stern Board (c. 1940) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086848/stern-board-c-1940-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Figurehead (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083466/figurehead-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pilot House Ornament (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
Pilot House Ornament (c. 1939) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084236/pilot-house-ornament-c-1939-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Man's Coat & Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075771/mans-coat-waistcoat-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Doll Dress (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll Dress (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065580/doll-dress-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065558/doll-lulu-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065493/doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078164/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wedding Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078157/wedding-dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Infant's Shirt (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075321/infants-shirt-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Dress (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074579/dress-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11445504/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wedding Bonnet (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078142/wedding-bonnet-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10197654/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
Jacket (c. 1936) by Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066635/jacket-c-1936-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10640113/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072484/wax-doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license