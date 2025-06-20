rawpixel
Cranberry Picker (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
Christmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596663/christmas-tree-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Saw (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088050/saw-c-1941-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Farming vlog Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596722/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Measure (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087917/measure-c-1941-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301456/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Pa. German Box (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084103/pa-german-box-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301395/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Fire Shovel (c. 1941) by Eva Perry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087747/fire-shovel-c-1941-eva-perryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301643/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Halloween design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301612/editable-watercolor-halloween-design-element-setView license
Hanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083716/hanging-comb-rack-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Boy building sand castle by the beach png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538877/png-beach-blonde-boyView license
Pa. German Toy Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084169/pa-german-toy-rooster-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Boy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538868/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Weather Vane (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085175/weather-vane-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Boy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538835/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Spice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Beach cleanup Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427767/beach-cleanup-facebook-post-templateView license
Glass Lamp (c. 1941) by Frank M Keane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087799/glass-lamp-c-1941-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain license
Halloween costume editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336806/halloween-costume-editable-poster-templateView license
Broad Axe (c. 1941) by Roberta Elvis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087387/broad-axe-c-1941-roberta-elvisFree Image from public domain license
Halloween costume flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336798/halloween-costume-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Hay Knife (c. 1938) by Samuel Faigin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080199/hay-knife-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain license
Plastic pollution Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427803/plastic-pollution-facebook-post-templateView license
Rooster (c. 1939) by Frank Budash and Elisabeth Fulda
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084450/rooster-c-1939-frank-budash-and-elisabeth-fuldaFree Image from public domain license
Gardening club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597833/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dachshund (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059960/dachshund-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Halloween editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336809/halloween-editable-poster-templateView license
Grain Shovel (c. 1940) by Mary Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085985/grain-shovel-c-1940-mary-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Halloween flyer template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336800/halloween-flyer-template-editable-textView license
Whittled Bowl with Lid: "Hen on Nest" (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063844/whittled-bowl-with-lid-hen-nest-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Witches editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336802/witches-editable-poster-templateView license
Tumbler (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069877/tumbler-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor countryside garden design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15775953/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView license
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069786/toy-horse-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Birds (1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084964/toy-birds-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license