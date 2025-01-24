rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crewel Embroidery for Table (1941) by Edith Magnette
Save
Edit Image
patternartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingstablephotorug
Art exhibition Instagram post template
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Quilt (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087989/quilt-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088450/woven-coverlet-c-1941-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Hand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Hand Blocked Chintz (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066259/hand-blocked-chintz-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture decoration interior mockup design
Editable picture decoration interior mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12213162/editable-picture-decoration-interior-mockup-designView license
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Purse (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068129/purse-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnette
Quilt (c. 1931) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10058681/quilt-c-1931-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
Pillow Sampler (c. 1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076398/pillow-sampler-c-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
New post Instagram post template
New post Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492442/new-post-instagram-post-templateView license
Table Cover (1940) by Edith Magnette
Table Cover (1940) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086916/table-cover-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Stylish Instagram post template
Stylish Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438447/stylish-instagram-post-templateView license
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Woven Coverlet (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085282/woven-coverlet-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Interior design blog banner template
Interior design blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492131/interior-design-blog-banner-templateView license
Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
Apron (c. 1939) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082511/apron-c-1939-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Wheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnette
Wheel of Fortune Quilt (c. 1940) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087174/wheel-fortune-quilt-c-1940-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Living room editable mockup, interior
Living room editable mockup, interior
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642039/living-room-editable-mockup-interiorView license
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Silk Patchwork for Pillow (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071058/silk-patchwork-for-pillow-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Ideal living home poster template, editable text and design
Ideal living home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615007/ideal-living-home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Printed Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
Printed Quilt Patches (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061990/printed-quilt-patches-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Painting workshop poster template, editable text & design
Painting workshop poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10118364/painting-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Pin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070212/pin-cushion-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Artistic process Instagram post template, editable text
Artistic process Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365739/artistic-process-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Embroidery (1937) by Edith Magnette
Embroidery (1937) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074692/embroidery-1937-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128014/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
Piece of Crewel Embroidery (c. 1936) by Phyllis Dorr
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067897/piece-crewel-embroidery-c-1936-phyllis-dorrFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10848278/watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087629/crewel-embroidered-bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885573/editable-watercolor-teacup-remix-designView license
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
Patchwork Quilt (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10061558/patchwork-quilt-19351942-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
Watercolor teacup, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885657/watercolor-teacup-editable-remix-designView license
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
Coverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087632/coverlet-section-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license
Green table cover mockup, home decor
Green table cover mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203537/green-table-cover-mockup-home-decorView license
Toy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
Toy Trunk (c. 1936) by Edith Magnette
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072185/toy-trunk-c-1936-edith-magnetteFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
Editable watercolor teacup mobile wallpaper, remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10885616/editable-watercolor-teacup-mobile-wallpaper-remix-designView license
Crewel Embroidery (Border) (c. 1938) by Lawrence Peterson
Crewel Embroidery (Border) (c. 1938) by Lawrence Peterson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079477/crewel-embroidery-border-c-1938-lawrence-petersonFree Image from public domain license