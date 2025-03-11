Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalartwatercolourpublic domainclothingmonkeypaintingsstatueCuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph OpstadOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 915 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3123 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCollege open day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597558/college-open-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGatepost Finial (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087779/gatepost-finial-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseFuture astronaut Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598016/future-astronaut-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCarved Picture Frame (1940/1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085526/carved-picture-frame-19401941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseSchool time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597566/school-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by Archie Thompsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074484/door-stop-c-1937-archie-thompsonFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598045/astronomy-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoor Stop (c. 1937) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074477/door-stop-c-1937-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseIndian art & culture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823308/indian-art-culture-poster-templateView licenseDachsund Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by Henrietta S Hukillhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088573/dachsund-foot-scraper-c-1942-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism religion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12823295/hinduism-religion-poster-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1941) by Violet Hartensteinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087539/cigar-store-indian-c-1941-violet-hartensteinFree Image from public domain licenseYeti in snowstorm fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663344/yeti-snowstorm-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licensePa. German Covered Bowl (c. 1938) by Alvin Shirenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080758/pa-german-covered-bowl-c-1938-alvin-shirenFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814520/astronomy-club-poster-templateView licenseApplique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087291/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon dog travel watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612898/cartoon-dog-travel-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseToy Bank (c. 1938) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082034/toy-bank-c-1938-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814525/astronomy-club-instagram-story-templateView licenseVase (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088349/vase-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen background, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9031833/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseWater Cooler (1941) by John Tarantinohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088387/water-cooler-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy club blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12814514/astronomy-club-blog-banner-templateView licenseCrockery Churn (c. 1941) by Margaret Goldenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087654/crockery-churn-c-1941-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen background, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042581/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licensePowder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087946/powder-flask-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen desktop wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041076/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseJar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087876/jar-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen desktop wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042587/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseSugar Bowl (probably 1940/1941) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086900/sugar-bowl-probably-19401941-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen mobile wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042588/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseSyrup Pitcher (c. 1941) by William Ludwighttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088233/syrup-pitcher-c-1941-william-ludwigFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen, floral traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042584/japanese-macaques-onsen-floral-traditional-illustration-editable-designView licenseJardiniere (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagallihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066669/jardiniere-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen, floral traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037777/japanese-macaques-onsen-floral-traditional-illustration-editable-designView licenseBillethead from Ship "Favorite" (c. 1938) by Hazel Hydehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078625/billethead-from-ship-favorite-c-1938-hazel-hydeFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese macaques onsen mobile wallpaper, vintage animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9041192/png-aesthetic-android-wallpaper-animalView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1938) by Orville Clinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079309/cigar-store-indian-c-1938-orville-clineFree Image from public domain licenseSummer specials Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12601669/summer-specials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUrn for Flowers (c. 1938) by Katherine Hastingshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082117/urn-for-flowers-c-1938-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license