rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Crewel Wreath (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
Save
Edit Image
wreath floralrose paintingfloral patternspatternstitchpublic domain wreathroseflowers
Aesthetic floral wreath frame, editable design element set
Aesthetic floral wreath frame, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13643373/aesthetic-floral-wreath-frame-editable-design-element-setView license
Crewel Wreath (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
Crewel Wreath (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087658/crewel-wreath-c-1941-genevieve-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic floral wreath frame, editable design element set
Aesthetic floral wreath frame, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13641516/aesthetic-floral-wreath-frame-editable-design-element-setView license
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087421/cake-mold-c-1941-genevieve-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor flower frame design element set
Editable watercolor flower frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278918/editable-watercolor-flower-frame-design-element-setView license
Iron Ladle (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
Iron Ladle (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087856/iron-ladle-c-1941-genevieve-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Colorful floral frame, editable botanical design
Colorful floral frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337034/colorful-floral-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
Silk with Embroidered Flowers (c. 1941) by Douglas Campbell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088146/silk-with-embroidered-flowers-c-1941-douglas-campbellFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral badge png element, botanical illustration
Editable floral badge png element, botanical illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495435/editable-floral-badge-png-element-botanical-illustrationView license
Chenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirby
Chenille Embroidery (c. 1937) by O A Kirby
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073612/chenille-embroidery-c-1937-kirbyFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418022/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Crewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
Crewel Bed Hanging (c. 1938) by Helen E Gilman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079474/crewel-bed-hanging-c-1938-helen-gilmanFree Image from public domain license
Woman of the world Instagram post template
Woman of the world Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680481/woman-the-world-instagram-post-templateView license
A Silk Screen Printing of Early Connecticut Wall Decorations, Portfolio Cover (c. 1941) by Lawrence Flynn
A Silk Screen Printing of Early Connecticut Wall Decorations, Portfolio Cover (c. 1941) by Lawrence Flynn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088153/image-animal-bird-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, botanical illustration design
Editable floral round frame, botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495413/editable-floral-round-frame-botanical-illustration-designView license
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
Sampler (c. 1940) by Charles Roadman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086668/sampler-c-1940-charles-roadmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame png element, botanical illustration design
Editable floral round frame png element, botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495403/editable-floral-round-frame-png-element-botanical-illustration-designView license
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
Crewel Embroidered Bedspread (c. 1941) by Suzanne Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087629/crewel-embroidered-bedspread-c-1941-suzanne-royFree Image from public domain license
Editable red rose design element set
Editable red rose design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15296922/editable-red-rose-design-element-setView license
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
Printed Cotton (c. 1937) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076571/printed-cotton-c-1937-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680751/floral-fragrance-instagram-post-templateView license
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
Quilt (c. 1939) by Katherine Hastings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084366/quilt-c-1939-katherine-hastingsFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418126/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Woolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lorts
Woolen Coverlet (c. 1941) by Edmond Lorts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088444/woolen-coverlet-c-1941-edmond-lortsFree Image from public domain license
Floral round frame png element, editable botanical illustration design
Floral round frame png element, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495529/floral-round-frame-png-element-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Embroidered Coverlet (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065866/embroidered-coverlet-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Floral round frame, editable botanical illustration design
Floral round frame, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336442/floral-round-frame-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
Sampler (c. 1941) by Eileen Knox
Sampler (c. 1941) by Eileen Knox
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088032/sampler-c-1941-eileen-knoxFree Image from public domain license
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
Flower wreath hand embroidery, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418411/flower-wreath-hand-embroidery-editable-design-element-setView license
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
Materials from Patchwork Bedspread (c. 1936) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067093/materials-from-patchwork-bedspread-c-1936-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, botanical illustration design
Editable floral round frame, botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11336439/editable-floral-round-frame-botanical-illustration-designView license
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
Stencilled Wall (Detail) (c. 1937) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077396/stencilled-wall-detail-c-1937-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Floral round badge, editable botanical illustration design
Floral round badge, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11337009/floral-round-badge-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Elizabeth Valentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066450/hooked-rug-c-1936-elizabeth-valentineFree Image from public domain license
Floral round frame, editable botanical illustration design
Floral round frame, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486661/floral-round-frame-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
Chair Seat (c. 1937) by Samuel O Klein
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073575/chair-seat-c-1937-samuel-kleinFree Image from public domain license
Tea party poster template
Tea party poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14458179/tea-party-poster-templateView license
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
Hooked Rug (c. 1936) by Jules Lefevere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066420/hooked-rug-c-1936-jules-lefevereFree Image from public domain license
Floral round badge, editable botanical illustration design
Floral round badge, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495504/floral-round-badge-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
Wall Decoration (c. 1939) by John Collins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085087/wall-decoration-c-1939-john-collinsFree Image from public domain license