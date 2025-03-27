Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageanimalbirdartwatercolourduckpublic domainpaintingsphotoDecoy (c. 1941) by Selma SandlerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 923 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 3075 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseDecoy (c. 1940) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085612/decoy-c-1940-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613927/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseRocking Horse (c. 1941) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088006/rocking-horse-c-1941-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invitation poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687566/wedding-invitation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCandlestick (c. 1942) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088543/candlestick-c-1942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning hacks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596990/cleaning-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWeather Vane (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085179/weather-vane-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licensePhotographer service poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597622/photographer-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDecoy Duck (c. 1939) by John Sullivanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083291/decoy-duck-c-1939-john-sullivanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vibrant watercolor animal design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15700311/editable-vibrant-watercolor-animal-design-element-setView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085597/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck cleaner watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613841/cartoon-duck-cleaner-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseWeather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082266/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseWedding poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687668/wedding-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDancing Doll (c. 1940) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089382/dancing-doll-c-1940-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645695/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseHorse with Rider (1935/1942) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060934/horse-with-rider-19351942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645619/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseDecoy Duck #1 (1938) by Lloyd Charles Lemckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079577/decoy-duck-1938-lloyd-charles-lemckeFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone png, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645604/chic-holding-megaphone-png-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseGadwall Decoy (c. 1939) by Samuel W Fordhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083603/gadwall-decoy-c-1939-samuel-fordFree Image from public domain licenseChic holding megaphone, marketing, digital art editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645680/chic-holding-megaphone-marketing-digital-art-editable-remixView licenseHorse (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083774/horse-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseCleaning service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596642/cleaning-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlying Duck (c. 1939) by Malcolm Hackneyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083567/flying-duck-c-1939-malcolm-hackneyFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck cleaner watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613637/cartoon-duck-cleaner-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseCarved Group: "Mennonites Homeward" (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082957/carved-group-mennonites-homeward-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licensePhotographer job poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597654/photographer-job-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane Peacock (c. 1939) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085205/weather-vane-peacock-c-1939-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseDuck couple in a lake paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623621/duck-couple-lake-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseToy Horse (1935/1942) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069788/toy-horse-19351942-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseCooking class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597137/cooking-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWeather Vane - Cock (c. 1938) by Selma Sandlerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082256/weather-vane-cock-c-1938-selma-sandlerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas tree farm Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596663/christmas-tree-farm-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDuck Decoy (1937) by Max Fernekeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074590/duck-decoy-1937-max-fernekesFree Image from public domain licenseHappy birthday poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12883000/happy-birthday-poster-templateView licenseWooden Decoy (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078272/wooden-decoy-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseCrane and baby background, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542152/crane-and-baby-background-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseEagle (c. 1941) by Hester Duanyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087730/eagle-c-1941-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license