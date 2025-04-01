rawpixel
Day Bed (c. 1941) by Rosa Rivero
artwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphotoantique
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Baby's Cradle (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Baby Cradle (c. 1939) by Grace Thomas
Antique home decor background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Cradle (c. 1937) by Leonard Battee
Antique home decor off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Cradle (c. 1940) by Harry King
Antique home decor collage element, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Sleigh Bed (c. 1936) by Kurt Melzer
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Cradle (c. 1936) by Louis Plogsted
Antique home decor iPhone wallpaper, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Doll's Cradle (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Cradle (c. 1939) by Virginia Kennady
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Doll's Cradle and Quilt (c. 1953) by Margaret Linsley
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Writing Desk (1941) by Herbert S Frere
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Cradle (c. 1937) by Ulrich Fischer
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Cradle (1935/1942) by George V Vezolles
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Orville Cline
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Doll Cradle (c. 1940) by Clarence W Dawson
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
Doll Cradle (c. 1938) by Therkel Anderson
Hotel deals Facebook post template
Wooden Bed (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Baby shower greeting poster template, editable text and design
Bed (c. 1936) by Otto E Hake
