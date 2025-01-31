rawpixel
Dessert Dish (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
Activated Summer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571793/activated-summer-instagram-post-templateView license
Dish (c. 1940) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085647/dish-c-1940-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088218/sugar-bowl-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1941) by George Yanosko
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088222/sugar-bowl-c-1941-george-yanoskoFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Study Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088208/study-chair-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Compote (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087571/compote-c-1941-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Preserving Jar (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087948/preserving-jar-c-1941-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
Relax Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571816/relax-instagram-post-templateView license
Dish (c. 1940) by Henry Moran
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085643/dish-c-1940-henry-moranFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bowl (c. 1941) by Van Silvay
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087371/bowl-c-1941-van-silvayFree Image from public domain license
Travel package Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14568378/travel-package-instagram-post-templateView license
Fruit Dish (c. 1937) by Hugh Clarke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074970/fruit-dish-c-1937-hugh-clarkeFree Image from public domain license
Beach party Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571591/beach-party-instagram-post-templateView license
Chopping Bowl (c. 1941) by Hester Duany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087521/chopping-bowl-c-1941-hester-duanyFree Image from public domain license
Winter getaway Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12723725/winter-getaway-instagram-story-templateView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadenti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087587/corner-cupboard-c-1941-joseph-ficcadentiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574223/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tray (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088298/tray-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license
Beach getaway Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576465/beach-getaway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Spoon Holder (c. 1941) by Joseph Mitry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088174/spoon-holder-c-1941-joseph-mitryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462393/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087399/butter-dish-hen-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Drop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farrington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087731/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Server Dish (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070740/server-dish-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613613/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Sand Shaker (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalcone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088031/sand-shaker-c-1941-renee-monfalconeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Lorenzaccio, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531766/alphonse-muchas-lorenzaccio-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Platter (c. 1937) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076502/platter-c-1937-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license
Hormonal health Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597828/hormonal-health-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sugar Bowl (c. 1936) by Joseph Sudek
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071948/sugar-bowl-c-1936-joseph-sudekFree Image from public domain license