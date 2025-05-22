rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doll (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domaindrawingpaintingsfashion
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Bonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087370/bonnet-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Betty Lamp (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087358/betty-lamp-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088474/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Quilt for Doll's Bed (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086582/quilt-for-dolls-bed-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Snood (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
Snood (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088152/snood-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Iron Bank (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088606/iron-bank-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Bonnet (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088470/bonnet-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
Doll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087691/doll-mabel-ellis-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Rachel" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
Doll - "Rachel" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087693/doll-rachel-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Child's Shoes (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Child's Shoes (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085576/childs-shoes-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Beaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
Beaded Purse (c. 1940) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085408/beaded-purse-c-1940-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867322/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Mail Pouch (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
Mail Pouch (c. 1942) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088617/mail-pouch-c-1942-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
Watercolor woman png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867102/watercolor-woman-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Dolls (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
Dolls (c. 1936) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065577/dolls-c-1936-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10867225/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
Corn Husk Doll (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Rice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087592/corn-husk-doll-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065493/doll-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
Doll - "Lulu" (c. 1936) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065558/doll-lulu-c-1936-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor woman at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10308505/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
China Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
China Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087519/china-headed-doll-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
Doll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065500/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
Doll (c. 1936) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065490/doll-c-1936-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889909/watercolor-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license