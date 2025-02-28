Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartwatercolorpublic domainclothingpaintingsdollDoll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollumOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 884 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3019 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarInternational playgroup Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473191/international-playgroup-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll--"Cornelia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074401/doll-cornelia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseCostume contest Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474503/costume-contest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Lydia" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074421/doll-lydia-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licensePlay time Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473240/play-time-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Guenevere" (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079647/doll-guenevere-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065496/doll-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseWitches Halloween party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474800/witches-halloween-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Hepzabah" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074419/doll-hepzabah-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseIntroducung baby Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView licenseDoll - "Martha Ann" (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074413/doll-martha-ann-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseCostume shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474144/costume-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJuggling Marionette (c. 1937) by Elmer Weisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075581/juggling-marionette-c-1937-elmer-weiseFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteer Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473398/volunteer-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Anne Colmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074353/doll-c-1937-anne-colmanFree Image from public domain licenseFamily fun day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473407/family-fun-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079634/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528088/halloween-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll: "Camela" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074370/doll-camela-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseKids book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065521/doll-c-1936-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseBack to school Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473252/back-school-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWalking Doll (Mechanical) (c. 1936) by Mina Lowryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072366/walking-doll-mechanical-c-1936-mina-lowryFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474420/bedtime-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Amelia" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074384/doll-amelia-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain licenseCharity blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473254/charity-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDoll in Blue Dress (1935/1942) by Lillian Causeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060166/doll-blue-dress-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView licenseCigar Store Indian (c. 1940) by J Herman McCollumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089140/cigar-store-indian-c-1940-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseDoll (c. 1936) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065510/doll-c-1936-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseJoining forces blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473307/joining-forces-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseDoll (c. 1937) by Walter Praefkehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074358/doll-c-1937-walter-praefkeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license"David and Goliath" Marionette (c. 1937) by Ruth Abramshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072800/david-and-goliath-marionette-c-1937-ruth-abramsFree Image from public domain licenseChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseDolls - "Molly and Polly" (c. 1937) by Edith Townerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074454/dolls-molly-and-polly-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween costume party Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12528079/halloween-costume-party-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDoll - "Phoebe" (c. 1937) by Eugene Croehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074431/doll-phoebe-c-1937-eugene-croeFree Image from public domain license