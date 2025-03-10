rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Doorstop Doll (1941) by Renee A Monfalcone
Save
Edit Image
facepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingshat
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll--"Nina" (1935/1942) by Renee A Monfalcone
Doll--"Nina" (1935/1942) by Renee A Monfalcone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060164/doll-nina-19351942-renee-monfalconeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doorstop Doll (c. 1936) by Rosa Burger
Doorstop Doll (c. 1936) by Rosa Burger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065610/doorstop-doll-c-1936-rosa-burgerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Sand Shaker (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalcone
Sand Shaker (c. 1941) by Renee A Monfalcone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088031/sand-shaker-c-1941-renee-monfalconeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802988/watercolor-victorian-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Sleighing Bonnet (c. 1941) by Lillian Causey
Sleighing Bonnet (c. 1941) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088144/sleighing-bonnet-c-1941-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10268192/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Flora Richardson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
Doll - "Flora Richardson" (c. 1937) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074404/doll-flora-richardson-c-1937-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710163/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Mannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
Mannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087913/mannequin-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10238443/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
Doll (c. 1937) by Verna Tallman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074368/doll-c-1937-verna-tallmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710160/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (1940) by Charles Goodwin
Doll (1940) by Charles Goodwin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085654/doll-1940-charles-goodwinFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Wooden Jointed Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Wooden Jointed Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072687/wooden-jointed-doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian women, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView license
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Puppet: "Judy" (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076587/puppet-judy-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor boys at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10381749/watercolor-boys-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Lilla Rosella Hatch" (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeley
Doll - "Lilla Rosella Hatch" (1935/1942) by Hal Blakeley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060156/doll-lilla-rosella-hatch-19351942-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454111/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Rag Doll (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
Rag Doll (1935/1942) by Frances Lichten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062532/rag-doll-19351942-frances-lichtenFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor boys at beach, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11454128/editable-watercolor-boys-beach-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
Wax Doll (c. 1936) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072493/wax-doll-c-1936-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710626/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll: "Rose Bates" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
Doll: "Rose Bates" (1935/1942) by Edith Towner
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060146/doll-rose-bates-19351942-edith-townerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
Watercolor women at beach, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10710685/watercolor-women-beach-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
Doll (c. 1936) by Jane Iverson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065527/doll-c-1936-jane-iversonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889924/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
Doll - "Florence" (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeley and Josephine C Romano
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087704/doll-florence-c-1941-hal-blakeley-and-josephine-romanoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10889884/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
Doll (c. 1938) by Rex F Bush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079631/doll-c-1938-rex-bushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199299/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Doll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
Doll - "Mabel Ellis" (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087691/doll-mabel-ellis-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Wax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
Wax Headed Doll (c. 1937) by Dorothy Brennan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078070/wax-headed-doll-c-1937-dorothy-brennanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor girls at beach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888615/watercolor-girls-beach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Jacob Gielens
Quaker Doll (1935/1942) by Jacob Gielens
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062025/quaker-doll-19351942-jacob-gielensFree Image from public domain license