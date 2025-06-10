Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagepersonartwatercolourpublic domainclothingadultwomanpaintingsDress (c. 1941) by Winifred GibbesOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 774 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2643 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseGirl's Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087781/girls-dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseBishop Hill: Dress (c. 1938) by H Langden Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078635/bishop-hill-dress-c-1938-langden-brownFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074558/dress-c-1937-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074502/dress-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Irene Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060263/dress-19351942-irene-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068128/quaker-dress-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740250/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087712/dress-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseChild's Dress (1941) by Marie Lutrellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087528/childs-dress-1941-marie-lutrellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060240/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085737/dress-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085754/dress-c-1940-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (1935/1942) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060249/dress-19351942-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1940) by Marie Mitchellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086614/riding-habit-c-1940-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bride at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boydhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074497/dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license