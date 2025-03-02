rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Save
Edit Image
dress drawingclothing designvintage watercolor paintings artwoman dresspersonartwatercolorvintage
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479762/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Prince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Prince Albert coat (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087949/prince-albert-coat-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10256643/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
White tea label template
White tea label template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView license
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Cape (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087433/cape-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472468/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
Dress (c. 1937) by Edith Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074531/dress-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Toleware Canister (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Toleware Canister (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088267/toleware-canister-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715575/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest (probably 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Chest (probably 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087507/chest-probably-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Sugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Sugar Scoop (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088238/sugar-scoop-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715566/walter-cranes-valentine-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
Walter Crane's Valentine png, Victorian woman. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715607/walter-cranes-valentine-png-victorian-woman-remixed-rawpixelView license
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
Child's Coat (c. 1937) by Margaret Concha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073645/childs-coat-c-1937-margaret-conchaFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450788/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
China Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
China Headed Doll (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087519/china-headed-doll-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Autumn sticker. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082096/vintage-autumn-sticker-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
Doll with China Head (c. 1940) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085671/doll-with-china-head-c-1940-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196948/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
Dress (c. 1936) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065705/dress-c-1936-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10296020/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
Wrapper (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078356/wrapper-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Hoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Esther Hansen
Hoop Skirt (c. 1937) by Esther Hansen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075277/hoop-skirt-c-1937-esther-hansenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor bride at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10348683/watercolor-bride-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
Woman's Coat (c. 1939) by Dorothea Mierisch
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085269/womans-coat-c-1939-dorothea-mierischFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Christening Dress (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Christening Dress (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083082/christening-dress-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license