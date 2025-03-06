Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashionlinenphotoDress (c. 1941) by Edward BashawOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 538 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1838 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBusiness clothes Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597798/business-clothes-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088572/dress-c-1942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744046/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087708/dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain licenseOrganic linen Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14845378/organic-linen-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065708/dress-c-1936-melita-hofmannFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978244/cotton-clothing-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOpera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080674/opera-cloak-c-1938-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9978243/cotton-clothing-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Al Curryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074504/dress-c-1937-curryFree Image from public domain licenseWhite tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14783853/white-tea-label-templateView licenseQuaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068128/quaker-dress-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable linen shirt mockup, clothing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12376782/editable-linen-shirt-mockup-clothing-designView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126365/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-templateView licenseDress (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083381/dress-c-1939-francis-law-durandFree Image from public domain licenseCotton clothing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11902743/cotton-clothing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065746/dress-c-1936-mae-szilvasyFree Image from public domain licenseLinen clothing brand Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14844995/linen-clothing-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065731/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWe are recruiting poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680898/are-recruiting-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079713/dress-c-1938-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseLinen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826653/linen-shirt-mockup-editable-apparel-fashionView licenseRiding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084417/riding-habit-c-1939-henry-wolfeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseGirl's Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087781/girls-dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseTraveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069835/traveling-coat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseMagazine page poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14821340/magazine-page-poster-template-editable-designView licenseAfternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085321/afternoon-dress-c-1940-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10659626/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brushhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065757/dress-c-1936-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198793/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseDress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074578/dress-c-1937-katharine-morrisFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10360723/watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-editable-remix-designView licenseInfant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080309/infants-dress-c-1938-marie-famularoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11450804/editable-watercolor-victorian-woman-dog-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDress (c. 1940) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085737/dress-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license