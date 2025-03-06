rawpixel
Dress (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingpaintingsfashionlinenphoto
Business clothes Instagram story template, editable text
Dress (c. 1942) by Nancy Crimi
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
Organic linen Instagram post template, editable design
Dress (c. 1936) by Melita Hofmann
Cotton clothing blog banner template, editable text
Opera Cloak (c. 1938) by Mary E Humes
Cotton clothing social story template, editable Instagram design
Dress (c. 1937) by Al Curry
White tea label template
Quaker Dress (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
Editable linen shirt mockup, clothing design
Dress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Cotton clothing Instagram post template
Dress (c. 1939) by Francis Law Durand
Cotton clothing Instagram post template, editable text
Dress (c. 1936) by Mae Szilvasy
Linen clothing brand Instagram post template, editable design
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
We are recruiting poster template, editable text and design
Dress (c. 1938) by Nancy Crimi
Linen shirt mockup, editable apparel & fashion
Riding Habit (c. 1939) by Henry De Wolfe
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Girl's Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Traveling Coat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Magazine page poster template, editable design
Afternoon Dress (c. 1940) by Nancy Crimi
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Dress (c. 1936) by Jessie M Benge
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Dress (c. 1937) by Katharine Morris
Watercolor Victorian woman & dog, editable remix design
Infant's Dress (c. 1938) by Marie Famularo
Editable watercolor Victorian woman & dog, desktop wallpaper design
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
