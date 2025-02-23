Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageleafwoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingstableDrop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A FarringtonOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 949 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4056 x 3209 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarBlue living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDrop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wengerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065828/drop-leaf-table-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665061/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseDrop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farringtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087731/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711287/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseTable (Drop-leaf) (1936) by Nicholas Acamporahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072013/table-drop-leaf-1936-nicholas-acamporaFree Image from public domain licensePotted plants Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614753/potted-plants-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseSugar Chest (c. 1938) by Sarah F Williamshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081840/sugar-chest-c-1938-sarah-williamsFree Image from public domain licenseHouseplant podcast Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12614527/houseplant-podcast-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseMahogany Desk (c. 1939) by Edward A Darbyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083963/mahogany-desk-c-1939-edward-darbyFree Image from public domain licenseModern living room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670559/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseWash-stand (c. 1940) by Eugene R Szepessyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087116/wash-stand-c-1940-eugene-szepessyFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView licenseLowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWooden Chest (c. 1938) by Emile Cerohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082357/wooden-chest-c-1938-emile-ceroFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseDrop-Leaf Table (1936) by Henry Granethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065824/drop-leaf-table-1936-henry-granetFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194354/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseShaker Table (c. 1938) by Orville A Carrollhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081487/shaker-table-c-1938-orville-carrollFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194924/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseScrutoir or Butler's Desk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070722/scrutoir-butlers-desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310645/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovenskyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor Autumn design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView licenseDressing Table (c. 1938) by Lorenz Rothkranzhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079755/dressing-table-c-1938-lorenz-rothkranzFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic table lamp editable mockup, home decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684667/aesthetic-table-lamp-editable-mockup-home-decorView licenseCourt Cupboard (c. 1940) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089206/court-cupboard-c-1940-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseEmotional support animal Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599990/emotional-support-animal-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eismanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062921/sideboard-19351942-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain licenseOyster Friday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715003/oyster-friday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpice Box (c. 1940) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086794/spice-box-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12518371/picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseDrop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vaulthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087728/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain licenseEarth tone bauhaus wall editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView licenseBox Desk (c. 1938) by Leo Drozdoffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078730/box-desk-c-1938-leo-drozdoffFree Image from public domain licenseSummer holiday blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571630/summer-holiday-blog-banner-templateView licenseDough Trough (c. 1937) by Carl Keksihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074478/dough-trough-c-1937-carl-keksiFree Image from public domain licensePlant care aesthetic png, hobby illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799798/plant-care-aesthetic-png-hobby-illustration-editable-designView licenseDesk (c. 1936) by Fred Weisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065443/desk-c-1936-fred-weissFree Image from public domain license