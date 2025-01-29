Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefireartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsbrushshovelphotoFire Shovel (c. 1941) by Eva PerryOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2837 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSkin care Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597884/skin-care-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseE-voucher template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14333101/e-voucher-templateView licenseChest (c. 1941) by Eva Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087504/chest-c-1941-eva-perryFree Image from public domain licenseExplore Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462520/explore-japan-poster-templateView licenseDough Mixer (c. 1941) by Eva Perryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087715/dough-mixer-c-1941-eva-perryFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14462487/hanami-festival-poster-templateView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460255/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty tips & tricks Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597792/beauty-tips-tricks-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePowder Horn (c. 1936) by John Fiskhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10068055/powder-horn-c-1936-john-fiskFree Image from public domain licenseSandcastle competition Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12381049/sandcastle-competition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065985/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538868/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCranberry Picker (c. 1941) by Frank Budashhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087626/cranberry-picker-c-1941-frank-budashFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538877/png-beach-blonde-boyView licenseBaker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseBoy building sand castle by the beach, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538835/boy-building-sand-castle-the-beach-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseMission Stole and Maniple (c. 1937) by Syrena Swansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075898/mission-stole-and-maniple-c-1937-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain licenseCartoon duck gardener watercolor animal character illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613925/cartoon-duck-gardener-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView licenseHay Knife (c. 1938) by Samuel Faiginhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080199/hay-knife-c-1938-samuel-faiginFree Image from public domain licenseBeach cleanup Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427767/beach-cleanup-facebook-post-templateView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor splash design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16093840/watercolor-splash-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseTongs and Shovel (1935/1942) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063565/tongs-and-shovel-19351942-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542920/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Jennie Kamarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087584/cookie-cutter-c-1941-jennie-kamarFree Image from public domain licenseHoli festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460244/holi-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseRug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088018/rug-hooks-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575706/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licensePewter Spoon (1935/1942) by Matthew Mangiacottihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069377/pewter-spoon-19351942-matthew-mangiacottiFree Image from public domain licensePlastic pollution Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14427803/plastic-pollution-facebook-post-templateView licenseFire Tongs and Shovel (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074862/fire-tongs-and-shovel-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy in firefighter uniform, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575687/little-boy-firefighter-uniform-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseSilver Spoon (c. 1938) by Kalamian Waltonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081614/silver-spoon-c-1938-kalamian-waltonFree Image from public domain licenseGardening club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597833/gardening-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePin Cushion (c. 1936) by Edna C Rexhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070207/pin-cushion-c-1936-edna-rexFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor brushstroke texture, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15379891/watercolor-brushstroke-texture-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065990/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain license