Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainfireplacepaintingsforkphotocc0Fireplace Tongs (c. 1941) by Paul PoffinbargerOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 822 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2806 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor berry cake design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264979/editable-watercolor-berry-cake-design-element-setView licenseBaker's Mixing Spoon (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082541/bakers-mixing-spoon-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseDinnerware sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894722/dinnerware-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain licenseThrift store Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894718/thrift-store-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWafer Iron (c. 1936) by Paul Wardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072332/wafer-iron-c-1936-paul-wardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor countryside garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15776079/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView licenseTongs (1938) by Stanley Mazurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082015/tongs-1938-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade bakery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894853/homemade-bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFish Net Mender (c. 1940) by Dorothea Bateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085832/fish-net-mender-c-1940-dorothea-batesFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant bakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894855/croissant-bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBroad Axe (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082815/broad-axe-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas crocodile, animal watercolor editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715329/christmas-crocodile-animal-watercolor-editable-remixView licenseTrivet (c. 1942) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088725/trivet-c-1942-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor countryside garden design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15775953/editable-watercolor-countryside-garden-design-element-setView licenseMortar and Pestle (c. 1940) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086392/mortar-and-pestle-c-1940-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy Christmas decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847438/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView licenseLadle (c. 1937) by Rosa G Buseyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075642/ladle-c-1937-rosa-buseyFree Image from public domain licenseCheese pieces computer wallpaper, dairy products background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361799/cheese-pieces-computer-wallpaper-dairy-products-background-editable-designView licenseLadle (c. 1936) by Angelo Bulonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066800/ladle-c-1936-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain licenseCheese pieces, dairy products illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361487/cheese-pieces-dairy-products-illustration-editable-designView licenseChilds Porridge Spoon (c. 1939) by Milton Bevierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083050/childs-porridge-spoon-c-1939-milton-bevierFree Image from public domain licenseCheese pieces png sticker, dairy products illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9532232/cheese-pieces-png-sticker-dairy-products-illustration-editable-designView licenseFruit Jar (c. 1939) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083599/fruit-jar-c-1939-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseOnline Cooking Class Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596728/online-cooking-class-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseAndiron or Fire Dog (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087295/andiron-fire-dog-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain licenseCheese pieces, dairy products illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9361784/cheese-pieces-dairy-products-illustration-editable-designView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1936) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065985/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1936-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cozy Christmas decorative design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847480/editable-cozy-christmas-decorative-design-element-setView licenseFire Tongs, Shovel, and Jamb Hooks (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074861/fire-tongs-shovel-and-jamb-hooks-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseSummer bbq poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14668193/summer-bbq-poster-templateView licenseFire Shovel and Tongs (c. 1937) by Hans Korschhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074860/fire-shovel-and-tongs-c-1937-hans-korschFree Image from public domain licenseCheese pieces, dairy products illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360765/cheese-pieces-dairy-products-illustration-editable-designView licenseButter Paddle (c. 1938) by Florian Rokitahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078821/butter-paddle-c-1938-florian-rokitaFree Image from public domain licenseCooking show Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596685/cooking-show-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseButter Ladle (1939) by Alexander Andersonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082844/butter-ladle-1939-alexander-andersonFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licenseCheese pieces computer wallpaper, dairy products background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360838/cheese-pieces-computer-wallpaper-dairy-products-background-editable-designView licenseSpoon Mold (c. 1938) by Paul Poffinbargerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081744/spoon-mold-c-1938-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license