rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Flat Iron Stand (1941) by Carl Buergerniss
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsphotoantiquecc0creative commons 0
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Candle Table (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082917/candle-table-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Mortar and Pestle (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Mortar and Pestle (1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084029/mortar-and-pestle-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Mortar and Pestle (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084027/mortar-and-pestle-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Bronze Bell for the Dining Room (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
Bronze Bell for the Dining Room (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087401/bronze-bell-for-the-dining-room-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Fire Bucket (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083485/fire-bucket-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Salt Cellar (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
Salt Cellar (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088021/salt-cellar-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Glass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Glass Oil Lamp (1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085953/glass-oil-lamp-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Spoon Holder (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
Spoon Holder (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063302/spoon-holder-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Handbag (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
Handbag (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060777/handbag-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1941) by Henrietta S Hukill
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1941) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087769/flat-iron-stand-c-1941-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Lamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Lamp (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086216/lamp-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Andiron or Fire Dog (c. 1937) by Carl Buergerniss
Andiron or Fire Dog (c. 1937) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072846/andiron-fire-dog-c-1937-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Flask (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
Flask (1935/1942) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060568/flask-19351942-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1940) by Luther D Wenrich
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085879/flat-iron-stand-c-1940-luther-wenrichFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Invalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Invalid's Feeding Cup (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083818/invalids-feeding-cup-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085582/childs-saving-bank-deer-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
Pie Plate (c. 1939) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084233/pie-plate-c-1939-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
Asian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088399/wick-trimmer-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license