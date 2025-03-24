Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsglassphotobottleantiqueFlask (c. 1941) by Chris MakrenosOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 896 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3058 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePocket Flask (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087930/pocket-flask-c-1941-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseWine of Italy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667531/wine-italy-poster-templateView licenseWhiskey Glass (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088402/whiskey-glass-c-1941-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseSip and Paint poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14714270/sip-and-paint-poster-templateView licenseBlue-Green Flask (c. 1941) by V L Vancehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087351/blue-green-flask-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228776/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseStrong Box (c. 1940) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086886/strong-box-c-1940-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian lantern, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059182/editable-victorian-lantern-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBlue-Green Corset Flask (c. 1941) by Beverly Chichesterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087359/blue-green-corset-flask-c-1941-beverly-chichesterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228775/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseFlask (c. 1941) by Hal Blakeleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087765/flask-c-1941-hal-blakeleyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228768/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseSpiral Iron Candle Holder (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088172/spiral-iron-candle-holder-c-1941-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian glassware, editable vintage drinking container design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059178/png-20th-century-antique-artView licenseFlag-pole Finial Pigeon (1935/1942) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060573/flag-pole-finial-pigeon-19351942-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228772/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseDecorated Glass Flask (c. 1940) by George Filehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085590/decorated-glass-flask-c-1940-george-fileFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Victorian glassware design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058006/editable-victorian-glassware-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGlass Lamp (c. 1941) by Frank M Keanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087799/glass-lamp-c-1941-frank-keaneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228771/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseAmerican Glass Flask (c. 1937) by William Kieckhofelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072823/american-glass-flask-c-1937-william-kieckhofelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228773/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseBootjack (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082757/bootjack-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseFlea market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719696/flea-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVinegar and Oil Bottle (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085063/vinegar-and-oil-bottle-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant perfume bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301192/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView licenseCrowing Cock (c. 1937) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074257/crowing-cock-c-1937-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228770/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseFlask - Liquor (c. 1936) by John Danahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066022/flask-liquor-c-1936-john-danaFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15216421/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseWhiskey Flask (c. 1939) by Fritz Boehmerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085214/whiskey-flask-c-1939-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant perfume bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301190/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView licenseMatch Holder (c. 1939) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083989/match-holder-c-1939-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable magic potion bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15228767/editable-magic-potion-bottle-design-element-setView licenseSmall Blue Milk Pitcher (c. 1941) by Chris Makrenoshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088150/small-blue-milk-pitcher-c-1941-chris-makrenosFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant perfume bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301179/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView licenseSilver Whiskey Flask (c. 1937) by Robert Stewarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077265/silver-whiskey-flask-c-1937-robert-stewartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable elegant perfume bottle design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301178/editable-elegant-perfume-bottle-design-element-setView licenseFlask (c. 1936) by John Jordanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066021/flask-c-1936-john-jordanFree Image from public domain license