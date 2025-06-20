rawpixel
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1941) by Henrietta S Hukill
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083561/flat-iron-stand-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Slow down quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151704/slow-down-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Pewter Cupboard (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084149/pa-german-pewter-cupboard-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Ceiling Hook (1935/1942) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059488/ceiling-hook-19351942-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Friendship quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151191/friendship-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Apple Peeler (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082503/apple-peeler-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Carpenter's Brace (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082947/carpenters-brace-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151116/inspirational-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Norfolk Latch (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084063/norfolk-latch-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151119/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Elegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Gray Stone Crockery Jug (c. 1939) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083665/gray-stone-crockery-jug-c-1939-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Change & path quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151159/change-path-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Cast Iron Hitching Post (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087448/cast-iron-hitching-post-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
One step at a time quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151694/one-step-time-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1940) by Donald Harding
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085868/flat-iron-holder-c-1940-donald-hardingFree Image from public domain license
Life reminder quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151197/life-reminder-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (c. 1938) by Leslie Macklem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079955/flat-iron-stand-c-1938-leslie-macklemFree Image from public domain license
Good thing wild and free facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151156/good-thing-wild-and-free-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Dachsund Foot Scraper (c. 1942) by Henrietta S Hukill
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088573/dachsund-foot-scraper-c-1942-henrietta-hukillFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Flat Iron Stand (1941) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087760/flat-iron-stand-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Clock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannella
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Hitchcock Chair (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087819/hitchcock-chair-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
Shaker Comb for Grass Seed (c. 1941) by Elbert S Mowery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088081/shaker-comb-for-grass-seed-c-1941-elbert-moweryFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Iron Match Safe (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087855/iron-match-safe-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Book with U.S. Seal on Cover (c. 1941) by Wayne White
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087369/book-with-us-seal-cover-c-1941-wayne-whiteFree Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1937) by Vincent McPharlin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074884/flat-iron-holder-c-1937-vincent-mcpharlinFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Tray (c. 1941) by Charles Henning
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088298/tray-c-1941-charles-henningFree Image from public domain license