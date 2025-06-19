rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Flatiron (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Save
Edit Image
animalartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsinsectphotoantique
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Gratitude quote Instagram story template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23049812/image-butterfly-paper-flowerView license
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
Wooden Spoon Rack (c. 1941) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088417/wooden-spoon-rack-c-1941-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664583/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Cast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Cast Iron Bank: Merry go Round (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085534/cast-iron-bank-merry-round-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
Free mind Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/23045326/image-butterfly-rose-paperView license
Flatiron/Crimping Iron (1935/1942) by Maurice Van Felix
Flatiron/Crimping Iron (1935/1942) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060604/flatironcrimping-iron-19351942-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349580/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
Toy Iron (c. 1939) by LeRoy Griffith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084990/toy-iron-c-1939-leroy-griffithFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893379/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Grease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
Grease Lamp (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083657/grease-lamp-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872826/watercolor-butterflies-flower-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Fluting Iron (c. 1938) by Albert Geuppert
Fluting Iron (c. 1938) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079977/fluting-iron-c-1938-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893425/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
Trivet (c. 1941) by F C Davenport
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088316/trivet-c-1941-davenportFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10872924/watercolor-butterflies-flower-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Foot Scraper (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
Foot Scraper (c. 1938) by Ralph Atkinson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079971/foot-scraper-c-1938-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10873284/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Flatiron (1935/1942) by Maurice Van Felix
Flatiron (1935/1942) by Maurice Van Felix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060597/flatiron-19351942-maurice-van-felixFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies & flower, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10893353/watercolor-butterflies-flower-editable-remix-designView license
Flatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
Flatiron (c. 1937) by Alf Bruseth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074886/flatiron-c-1937-alf-brusethFree Image from public domain license
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
Floral ginger cat, washi tape collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548245/floral-ginger-cat-washi-tape-collage-elementView license
Dove (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Dove (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085690/dove-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
Watercolor daisy frame background, Spring floral illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531218/watercolor-daisy-frame-background-spring-floral-illustration-editable-remixView license
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Coverlet (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089291/coverlet-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196772/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
Pa. German Flat-iron Stand (c. 1942) by Amos C Brinton
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088642/pa-german-flat-iron-stand-c-1942-amos-brintonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10483162/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Hand Iron (c. 1939) by Michael Chomyk
Hand Iron (c. 1939) by Michael Chomyk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083688/hand-iron-c-1939-michael-chomykFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10259646/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Armoire (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
Armoire (c. 1939) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082529/armoire-c-1939-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage insect animal design element set
Editable vintage insect animal design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15847411/editable-vintage-insect-animal-design-element-setView license
Flatiron (1935/1942) by Gwendolyn Jackson
Flatiron (1935/1942) by Gwendolyn Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060594/flatiron-19351942-gwendolyn-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
Watercolor butterflies, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10481967/watercolor-butterflies-editable-remix-designView license
Iron Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
Iron Toy Bank (c. 1940) by Sarkis Erganian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086138/iron-toy-bank-c-1940-sarkis-erganianFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997108/embroidery-butterflyView license
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Krieger
Flat Iron Holder (c. 1939) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083546/flat-iron-holder-c-1939-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
Editable real pressed butterfly design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377240/editable-real-pressed-butterfly-design-element-setView license
Iron Match Safe (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
Iron Match Safe (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087855/iron-match-safe-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
Colorful caterpillar, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511599/colorful-caterpillar-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
Flatiron (c. 1938) by William Spiecker
Flatiron (c. 1938) by William Spiecker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079947/flatiron-c-1938-william-spieckerFree Image from public domain license