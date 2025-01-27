rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Footstool (c. 1941) by Jack Williamson
Save
Edit Image
woodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintingsbedphoto
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
Cartoon sleeping cat watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621521/cartoon-sleeping-cat-watercolor-animal-character-illustration-editable-designView license
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
Footstool (c. 1937) by Charles Moss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074937/footstool-c-1937-charles-mossFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778331/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
Sewing Stand (1941) by Mary C Davidson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088053/sewing-stand-1941-mary-davidsonFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778355/van-goghs-bedroom-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Byron Dingman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087590/corner-cupboard-c-1941-byron-dingmanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081825/png-art-artwork-bedView license
Footstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eiseman
Footstool (c. 1939) by Frank Eiseman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083594/footstool-c-1939-frank-eisemanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's bedroom png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778326/van-goghs-bedroom-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Walnut Wash Stand (c. 1941) by Harry King
Walnut Wash Stand (c. 1941) by Harry King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088372/walnut-wash-stand-c-1941-harry-kingFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Cricket (Foot Stool) (c. 1941) by Dan Ziger
Cricket (Foot Stool) (c. 1941) by Dan Ziger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087655/cricket-foot-stool-c-1941-dan-zigerFree Image from public domain license
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
Editable cushion cover mockup, bedding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10866786/editable-cushion-cover-mockup-bedding-designView license
Sugar Bucket (c. 1941) by Ardella Watkins
Sugar Bucket (c. 1941) by Ardella Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088217/sugar-bucket-c-1941-ardella-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
Van Gogh's famous painting, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071614/van-goghs-famous-painting-editable-collage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Drop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farrington
Drop Leaf Table (c. 1941) by Dorothea A Farrington
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087731/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-dorothea-farringtonFree Image from public domain license
Blissful home Facebook post template
Blissful home Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986077/blissful-home-facebook-post-templateView license
Windsor Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
Windsor Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088397/windsor-chair-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
Bedroom decor Instagram post template, editable mid century modern design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18610017/bedroom-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-mid-century-modern-designView license
Wooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
Wooden Armoire (c. 1941) by Adele Brooks
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088422/wooden-armoire-c-1941-adele-brooksFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
Bedroom interior mockup, editable wall design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10185370/bedroom-interior-mockup-editable-wall-designView license
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadenti
Corner Cupboard (c. 1941) by Joseph Ficcadenti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087587/corner-cupboard-c-1941-joseph-ficcadentiFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable bed design
Picture frame mockup, editable bed design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11105722/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bed-designView license
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williams
Shaker Cabinet (c. 1941) by Edward D Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088086/shaker-cabinet-c-1941-edward-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
Picture frame mockup, editable bedroom wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8887025/picture-frame-mockup-editable-bedroom-wallView license
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Butter Dish (Hen) (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087399/butter-dish-hen-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
Clothing donation poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12711468/clothing-donation-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Study Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
Study Chair (c. 1941) by Sydney Roberts
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088208/study-chair-c-1941-sydney-robertsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
Trastero (chest) (c. 1939) by Margery Parish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084985/trastero-chest-c-1939-margery-parishFree Image from public domain license
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Antique home decor sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082123/antique-home-decor-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Masher (c. 1941) by Simon Clever
Masher (c. 1941) by Simon Clever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087921/masher-c-1941-simon-cleverFree Image from public domain license
Bedroom sale Instagram post template, editable text
Bedroom sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467404/bedroom-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087327/bed-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Donate today Instagram post template, editable text
Donate today Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597111/donate-today-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Footstool (1939) by Albert Geuppert
Footstool (1939) by Albert Geuppert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083584/footstool-1939-albert-geuppertFree Image from public domain license
Mattress ad Facebook post template
Mattress ad Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825265/mattress-facebook-post-templateView license
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Williamson
Table (c. 1940) by Jack Williamson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086924/table-c-1940-jack-williamsonFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
Baby shower Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597303/baby-shower-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Child's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
Child's Settee (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087522/childs-settee-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license