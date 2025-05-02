rawpixel
Hanging Corner Cupboard (1941) by Harry Eisman and Isidore Sovensky
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text and design, including original art illustration from William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22987991/image-border-leaves-treeView license
Court Cupboard (c. 1937) by Lawrence Phillips and Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074023/court-cupboard-c-1937-lawrence-phillips-and-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage chair collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623131/vintage-chair-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Chest with Two Drawers (c. 1939) by Charles Squires and Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083040/chest-with-two-drawers-c-1939-charles-squires-and-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Flea market Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11758528/flea-market-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083023/chest-drawers-c-1939-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Victorian furniture, editable home decor design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059564/victorian-furniture-editable-home-decor-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Block-front Desk (c. 1937) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073028/block-front-desk-c-1937-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670681/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Highboy (c. 1936) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066354/highboy-c-1936-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table in room, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458796/editable-watercolor-dining-table-room-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Lowboy (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083961/lowboy-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
White picture frame mockup, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10932638/white-picture-frame-mockup-editable-vintage-designView license
Chest with Drawers (c. 1937) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073630/chest-with-drawers-c-1937-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sideboard (1935/1942) by Harry Eisman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062921/sideboard-19351942-harry-eismanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000871/vintage-book-element-set-editable-designView license
Sideboard (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086721/sideboard-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Table (1940) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086920/table-1940-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Desk (1935/1942) by Lawrence Phillips
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060070/desk-19351942-lawrence-phillipsFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Hadley Chest (c. 1937) by Martin Partyka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075088/hadley-chest-c-1937-martin-partykaFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1939) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083022/chest-drawers-c-1939-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1936) by Philip Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064959/chest-drawers-c-1936-philip-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Baroque armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989179/baroque-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Cabinet for Storage (1938) by Bernard Krieger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079042/cabinet-for-storage-1938-bernard-kriegerFree Image from public domain license
Christmas dinner party with family. Join for a festive Christmas dinner customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22406939/image-christmas-arts-vintageView license
Chest (c. 1938) by John Dana
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079172/chest-c-1938-john-danaFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian object, vintage design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067746/editable-victorian-object-vintage-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cabinet for Storage (c. 1938) by Charles Squires
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079000/cabinet-for-storage-c-1938-charles-squiresFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Hanging Corner Cupboard (c. 1942) by William H Edwards
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088602/hanging-corner-cupboard-c-1942-william-edwardsFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Chest (c. 1938) by Arthur Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079170/chest-c-1938-arthur-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage leather armchair element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989873/vintage-leather-armchair-element-editable-design-setView license
Chest of Drawers (c. 1938) by Francis Borelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079194/chest-drawers-c-1938-francis-borelliFree Image from public domain license