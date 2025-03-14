rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Girl's Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainclothingdrawinggirlspaintingssketch
Islam 101 Facebook story template
Islam 101 Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537571/islam-101-facebook-story-templateView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087709/dress-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Find your peace Facebook story template
Find your peace Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537621/find-your-peace-facebook-story-templateView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088396/womans-slipper-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077046/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077067/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Depression png sticker, mixed media editable design
Depression png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703480/depression-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Christening Dress (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Christening Dress (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083082/christening-dress-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Kids book poster template
Kids book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273892/kids-book-poster-templateView license
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
Shirt (c. 1937) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077045/shirt-c-1937-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Dress (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085737/dress-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Grief therapy poster template
Grief therapy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514816/grief-therapy-poster-templateView license
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Night Cap (c. 1939) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085267/womans-night-cap-c-1939-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Girl's Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
Girl's Dress (c. 1941) by Winifred Gibbes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087781/girls-dress-c-1941-winifred-gibbesFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohle
Cigar Store Figure (c. 1941) by Robert Pohle
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087546/cigar-store-figure-c-1941-robert-pohleFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Trousers (c. 1941) by Frederick Jackson
Trousers (c. 1941) by Frederick Jackson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088331/trousers-c-1941-frederick-jacksonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
Woman's Slipper (c. 1940) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087214/womans-slipper-c-1940-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
Evening Dress (c. 1937) by Joseph L Boyd
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074709/evening-dress-c-1937-joseph-boydFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Boy's Suit (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi and Charles Mannino
Boy's Suit (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi and Charles Mannino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087385/boys-suit-c-1941-nancy-crimi-and-charles-manninoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Chemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
Chemise (c. 1939) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083002/chemise-c-1939-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
Doll (c. 1939) by Henry Murphy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083322/doll-c-1939-henry-murphyFree Image from public domain license
Grief therapy Facebook story template
Grief therapy Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14514817/grief-therapy-facebook-story-templateView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079703/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Happy easter Facebook post template
Happy easter Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407746/happy-easter-facebook-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
Dress (c. 1941) by Lelah Nelson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087711/dress-c-1941-lelah-nelsonFree Image from public domain license
Introducung baby Facebook post template
Introducung baby Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14060834/introducung-baby-facebook-post-templateView license
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
Dress (c. 1938) by Julie C Brush
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079738/dress-c-1938-julie-brushFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Dress (c. 1936) by Catherine Fowler
Dress (c. 1936) by Catherine Fowler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065728/dress-c-1936-catherine-fowlerFree Image from public domain license