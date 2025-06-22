rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Hat-rack (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Save
Edit Image
animalwoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingshatphoto
Hiking trails Instagram post template, editable text
Hiking trails Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597332/hiking-trails-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Bed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087327/bed-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Hiking trails poster template, editable text and design
Hiking trails poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684280/hiking-trails-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088116/shoemakers-bench-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264706/editable-cute-animal-character-illustrations-element-design-setView license
Coffee Grinder (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
Coffee Grinder (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087570/coffee-grinder-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Animal Christmas party, digital art editable remix
Animal Christmas party, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617264/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Michael Rekucki
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Michael Rekucki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087586/cookie-cutter-c-1941-michael-rekuckiFree Image from public domain license
Editable Adorable animal character designs element design set
Editable Adorable animal character designs element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15275753/editable-adorable-animal-character-designs-element-design-setView license
Three-cornered Safe (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Three-cornered Safe (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084882/three-cornered-safe-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264687/editable-cute-animal-character-illustrations-element-design-setView license
Hat Rack (Shaped Like Ox Yoke) (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
Hat Rack (Shaped Like Ox Yoke) (c. 1939) by Charlotte Angus
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083738/hat-rack-shaped-like-yoke-c-1939-charlotte-angusFree Image from public domain license
Hiking trails Instagram story template, editable text
Hiking trails Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684283/hiking-trails-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Applique Coverlet (Detail) (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087291/applique-coverlet-detail-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264906/editable-cute-animal-character-illustrations-element-design-setView license
Flag Pole Holder (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewart
Flag Pole Holder (c. 1937) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074873/flag-pole-holder-c-1937-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259150/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Four Textile Samples (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
Four Textile Samples (c. 1940) by Pearl Gibbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085915/four-textile-samples-c-1940-pearl-gibboFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
Editable watercolor teddy bear character design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15259755/editable-watercolor-teddy-bear-character-design-element-setView license
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Wall Decoration Over Doorway, Facade of Mission-House (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076742/image-animal-wood-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
Editable Cute animal character illustrations element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15264489/editable-cute-animal-character-illustrations-element-design-setView license
Dresser (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
Dresser (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085761/dresser-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519509/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
Cradle (c. 1939) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083226/cradle-c-1939-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Cuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
Cuspidor (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087653/cuspidor-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain license
Birthday tiger png, animal collage art, editable design
Birthday tiger png, animal collage art, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181509/birthday-tiger-png-animal-collage-art-editable-designView license
Restoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
Restoration Drawing: Facade of Mission House (1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076743/restoration-drawing-facade-mission-house-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Editable Cute animal character designs element design set
Editable Cute animal character designs element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258926/editable-cute-animal-character-designs-element-design-setView license
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
Child's Saving Bank (Deer) (c. 1940) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085582/childs-saving-bank-deer-c-1940-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book png, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519171/graduate-owl-reading-book-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Carousel Horse (c. 1941) by John W Kelleher
Carousel Horse (c. 1941) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087441/carousel-horse-c-1941-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10418663/watercolor-victorian-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by John Davis
Weather Vane (c. 1937) by John Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078112/weather-vane-c-1937-john-davisFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
Watercolor Victorian woman in room, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199000/watercolor-victorian-woman-room-editable-remix-designView license
Laced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
Laced Chair (c. 1940) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086223/laced-chair-c-1940-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Cute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Cute animal birthday party cartoon, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12551174/cute-animal-birthday-party-cartoon-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Washstand (c. 1941) by Anne B Trepagnier
Washstand (c. 1941) by Anne B Trepagnier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088382/washstand-c-1941-anne-trepagnierFree Image from public domain license
Animal Christmas party, digital art editable remix
Animal Christmas party, digital art editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633249/animal-christmas-party-digital-art-editable-remixView license
Chair (c. 1941) by Ethelbert Brown
Chair (c. 1941) by Ethelbert Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087467/chair-c-1941-ethelbert-brownFree Image from public domain license