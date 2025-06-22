Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageanimalwoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingshatphotoHat-rack (c. 1941) by Pearl DavisOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 961 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3281 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarHiking trails Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597332/hiking-trails-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBed (c. 1941) by Pearl Davishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087327/bed-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain licenseHiking trails poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684280/hiking-trails-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseShoemaker's Bench (c. 1941) by Pearl 