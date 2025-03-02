Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageartwatercolourpublic domainfoodpaintingsbreadphotoantiqueHoe Blade (c. 1941) by Cornelius ChristoffelsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 895 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3055 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarWatercolor bread design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075295/watercolor-bread-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseBranding Iron (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087390/branding-iron-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131953/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088179/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075468/watercolor-bakery-and-pastry-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseHitching Post (c. 1937) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075244/hitching-post-c-1937-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075448/watercolor-bakery-and-pastry-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseKnife (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083882/knife-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075472/watercolor-bakery-and-pastry-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088171/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseHomemade bakery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894853/homemade-bakery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLatch from Mission (c. 1939) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083931/latch-from-mission-c-1939-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131952/watercolor-food-set-editable-design-elementView licenseSpur (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088166/spur-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCroissant bakery shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894855/croissant-bakery-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWall Painting and Baptismal Niche (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088366/wall-painting-and-baptismal-niche-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCafe menu Facebook post template, cute editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18105870/cafe-menu-facebook-post-template-cute-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseWall Painting (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088370/wall-painting-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food ingredient set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132050/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView licensePack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089480/pack-saddle-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075462/watercolor-bakery-and-pastry-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseAltar Chimes on Wheel (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087280/altar-chimes-wheel-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075522/watercolor-bakery-and-pastry-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseCoverlet (Section) (c. 1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087632/coverlet-section-c-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food ingredient set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132031/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView licenseChandelier (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087487/chandelier-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075436/watercolor-bakery-and-pastry-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseSpur (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086817/spur-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseCookbook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14370437/cookbook-cover-templateView licenseHoe Blade (c. 1941) by William Hoffmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087818/hoe-blade-c-1941-william-hoffmanFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075587/watercolor-bakery-and-pastry-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseTabernacle (Ecclesiastical Furniture) (c. 1938) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081877/tabernacle-ecclesiastical-furniture-c-1938-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food ingredient set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132021/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView licenseBag (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085371/bag-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor bakery and pastry design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16075463/watercolor-bakery-and-pastry-design-element-set-editable-designView licenseWrought Iron Cross, Campanario (c. 1936) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072746/wrought-iron-cross-campanario-c-1936-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licensewatercolor food ingredient set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15132029/watercolor-food-ingredient-set-editable-design-elementView licenseWall Painting (Reredos) (1941) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088369/wall-painting-reredos-1941-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseFairy bread poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596747/fairy-bread-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePurse (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086567/purse-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain license