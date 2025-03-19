Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehorsewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsknifejewelryHorse Collar and Hame (c. 1941) by Wilbur M RiceOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1012 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3455 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarSalad cooking, healthy food editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12693476/salad-cooking-healthy-food-editable-remixView licenseHorse Collar and Hame (c. 1938) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080252/horse-collar-and-hame-c-1938-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseCutlery set flat lay remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670418/cutlery-set-flat-lay-remix-editable-designView licenseBrass Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashawhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087393/brass-trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain licenseCarpentry service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596607/carpentry-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRug Hooks (c. 1941) by Mary Fitzgeraldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088018/rug-hooks-c-1941-mary-fitzgeraldFree Image from public domain licenseForest paper craft illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12233861/forest-paper-craft-illustration-editable-designView licenseEmbroidered Linen Collar (c. 1937) by Edith Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074680/embroidered-linen-collar-c-1937-edith-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWooden crafts Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11495032/wooden-crafts-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStrap Hinges (c. 1936) by Rollington Campbellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071930/strap-hinges-c-1936-rollington-campbellFree Image from public domain licenseTaste delicious blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683164/taste-delicious-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStrap Hinge for Door (1939) by Herman O Strohhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084817/strap-hinge-for-door-1939-herman-strohFree Image from public domain licenseWoodworking workshop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596604/woodworking-workshop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseZoar Whetstone Case (c. 1937) by Jerry Guintahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078406/zoar-whetstone-case-c-1937-jerry-guintaFree Image from public domain licenseSecret ingredient blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683157/secret-ingredient-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCollarhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9667772/collarFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845756/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseTrivet (c. 1941) by Dorothea Bateshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088300/trivet-c-1941-dorothea-batesFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10526035/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087585/cookie-cutter-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884752/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseClock Jack (c. 1941) by Joseph Cannellahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087573/clock-jack-c-1941-joseph-cannellaFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845493/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licensePowder Flask (c. 1941) by Adolph Opstadhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087946/powder-flask-c-1941-adolph-opstadFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810837/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseFence - Sea Horse Design (c. 1939) by Pearl Torellhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083451/fence-sea-horse-design-c-1939-pearl-torellFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884749/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseDoor Hinges (c. 1936) by James M Lawsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065595/door-hinges-c-1936-james-lawsonFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884744/saxophone-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseEconomy "Schnitzelbank" (c. 1937) by Ralph Atkinsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074641/economy-schnitzelbank-c-1937-ralph-atkinsonFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884746/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licensePack Saddle (c. 1940) by Cornelius Christoffelshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089480/pack-saddle-c-1940-cornelius-christoffelsFree Image from public domain licenseArt class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713346/art-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseCookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain licensePainting class poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713372/painting-class-poster-template-editable-textView licenseChopping Knife (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amanteahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087531/chopping-knife-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10845931/saxophone-watercolor-editable-remix-designView licenseHobby Horse (c. 1941) by Wilbur M Ricehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087826/hobby-horse-c-1941-wilbur-riceFree Image from public domain licenseSaxophone watercolor png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10810656/saxophone-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWooden Grave Marker (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078288/wooden-grave-marker-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license