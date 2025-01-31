rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsmilkdrinkphotovase
World milk day Instagram story template, editable text
World milk day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12521982/world-milk-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087882/jug-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734889/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087885/jug-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day poster template
World milk day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735701/world-milk-day-poster-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084240/pitcher-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735251/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Jar (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087880/jar-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735239/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087886/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day Instagram story template
World milk day Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734939/world-milk-day-instagram-story-templateView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087877/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
World milk day poster template
World milk day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735770/world-milk-day-poster-templateView license
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Water Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087112/water-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media design
Healthy boba Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650328/healthy-boba-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Jar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087876/jar-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Fresh milk blog banner template
Fresh milk blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718373/fresh-milk-blog-banner-templateView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086200/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Ice cream cafe poster template
Ice cream cafe poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985797/ice-cream-cafe-poster-templateView license
Jug (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083862/jug-c-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's special Instagram post template, editable social media design
Valentine's special Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650442/valentines-special-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Molasses Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Molasses Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086378/molasses-jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Cactus care Facebook post template
Cactus care Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985843/cactus-care-facebook-post-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089551/pitcher-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Red Apples, vintage painting by Helene Schjerfbeck. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829367/png-1915-apple-artView license
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086206/jug-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907464/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081048/pitcher-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes, healthy drinks png digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes, healthy drinks png digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927808/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-png-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Butter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Butter Churn (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089048/butter-churn-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes background, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927828/juice-boxes-background-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Pot (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Pot (1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087938/pot-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956406/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Vase (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082136/vase-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Juice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
Juice boxes, healthy drinks digital painting, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11927829/juice-boxes-healthy-drinks-digital-painting-editable-designView license
Jar (1939) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (1939) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083831/jar-1939-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
Watercolor fruits, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10892674/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
Jar (c. 1940) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086169/jar-c-1940-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Fresh dairy editable poster template
Fresh dairy editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12646121/fresh-dairy-editable-poster-templateView license
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
Pitcher (c. 1938) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081032/pitcher-c-1938-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license