https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Red poppy illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 10087888View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 959 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1199 pxBest Quality PNG 1820 x 1455 pxCompatible with :PNG Red poppy illustration transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More