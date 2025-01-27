rawpixel
Mahogany Sewing Table (c. 1941) by Anne B Trepagnier
Tutoring sessions Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597154/tutoring-sessions-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Washstand (c. 1941) by Anne B Trepagnier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088382/washstand-c-1941-anne-trepagnierFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sewing Table (c. 1939) by Claude Marshall and Esther Williams
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084547/sewing-table-c-1939-claude-marshall-and-esther-williamsFree Image from public domain license
Wooden photo frame editable mockup, vintage design with Tennis at Hertingfordbury painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822697/png-art-artwork-beigeView license
Drop-leaf Table (c. 1941) by David S De Vault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087728/drop-leaf-table-c-1941-david-vaultFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438471/art-exhibition-instagram-post-templateView license
Dining Table (1941) by Isidore Sovensky
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087673/dining-table-1941-isidore-sovenskyFree Image from public domain license
Until next time mobile wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816049/until-next-time-mobile-wallpaper-templateView license
Shaker Desk (c. 1937) by Anne Ger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076982/shaker-desk-c-1937-anne-gerFree Image from public domain license
Painting club Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438461/painting-club-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (c. 1937) by Alfred Walbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077551/table-c-1937-alfred-walbeckFree Image from public domain license
Art & flower Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492438/art-flower-instagram-post-templateView license
Table (c. 1936) by Henry Moore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10071999/table-c-1936-henry-mooreFree Image from public domain license
Kids' online learning Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597244/kids-online-learning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Table (1941) by Isadore Goldberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088232/table-1941-isadore-goldbergFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful garden landscape background, tea table digital painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12045076/beautiful-garden-landscape-background-tea-table-digital-paintingView license
Mahogany Card Table (c. 1936) by Dorothy Posten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067006/mahogany-card-table-c-1936-dorothy-postenFree Image from public domain license
Learn to draw blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599279/learn-draw-blog-banner-templateView license
Marquetry Table, Showing Style (c. 1937) by Geoffrey Holt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075808/marquetry-table-showing-style-c-1937-geoffrey-holtFree Image from public domain license
Boost productivity poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931048/boost-productivity-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (c. 1953) by American 20th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088912/table-c-1953-american-20th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Visit Greece Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467021/visit-greece-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Three Legged Gate-leg Table (c. 1936) by Rex Dolmith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072099/three-legged-gate-leg-table-c-1936-rex-dolmithFree Image from public domain license
Bookstore poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597487/bookstore-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shoemaker's Bench (c. 1941) by Pearl Davis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088116/shoemakers-bench-c-1941-pearl-davisFree Image from public domain license
Colorful living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670567/colorful-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Desk (c. 1938) by Arthur Stewart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10079597/desk-c-1938-arthur-stewartFree Image from public domain license
Reading list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597474/reading-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Table (c. 1937) by Vincent P Rosel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077548/table-c-1937-vincent-roselFree Image from public domain license
Grow flower Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14395602/grow-flower-facebook-post-templateView license
Shaker Wash Stand (c. 1936) by Ray Holden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070922/shaker-wash-stand-c-1936-ray-holdenFree Image from public domain license
Vintage interior design Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14438437/vintage-interior-design-instagram-post-templateView license
Mahogany Desk with Bookcase Top (1936) by George Loughridge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10067003/mahogany-desk-with-bookcase-top-1936-george-loughridgeFree Image from public domain license
Interior design consultant blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968906/interior-design-consultant-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Table, Patrick Henry (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063375/table-patrick-henry-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Living room decor blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14492118/living-room-decor-blog-banner-templateView license
Writing Desk, Lap (c. 1941) by Mattie P Goodman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088429/writing-desk-lap-c-1941-mattie-goodmanFree Image from public domain license
Furniture price list poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21850870/furniture-price-list-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Circular Desk (c. 1936) by Cornelius Frazier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065110/circular-desk-c-1936-cornelius-frazierFree Image from public domain license