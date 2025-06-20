rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Jug (for Wine, Cider, or Vinegar) (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Save
Edit Image
animalbirdartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingswinephoto
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, rose-breasted cockatoo bird transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229331/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Cider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Cider Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083086/cider-jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
Nature quote facebook post template, editable text design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22151127/nature-quote-facebook-post-template-editable-text-designView license
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Wine Keg (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10085239/wine-keg-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Jug (1940-1941) by John Tarantino and Sara Garfinkel
Jug (1940-1941) by John Tarantino and Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086183/jug-1940-1941-john-tarantino-and-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087889/jar-c-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11472085/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083505/flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Riesling wine label template, editable design
Riesling wine label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14526614/riesling-wine-label-template-editable-designView license
Miniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Miniature Flask (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084019/miniature-flask-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10874973/flying-birds-watercolor-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Flask (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Flask (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10066011/flask-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875169/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
Jug (c. 1939) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083875/jug-c-1939-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194961/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Crock (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089351/crock-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891365/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1937) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076448/pitcher-c-1937-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10875064/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Water Cooler (1941) by John Tarantino
Water Cooler (1941) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088387/water-cooler-1941-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891283/flying-birds-watercolor-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089532/pitcher-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Flying birds watercolor mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10891333/flying-birds-watercolor-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Vase (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072285/vase-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Chardonnay wine label template, editable design
Chardonnay wine label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14525972/chardonnay-wine-label-template-editable-designView license
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081009/pitcher-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10484662/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086195/jug-c-1940-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203814/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
Jug (c. 1940) by John Tarantino and Winifred Luten
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086184/jug-c-1940-john-tarantino-and-winifred-lutenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196546/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
Jug (c. 1941) by Giacinto Capelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087877/jug-c-1941-giacinto-capelliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10475576/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Batter Jug (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Batter Jug (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078582/batter-jug-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10254089/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
Jar (c. 1938) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080377/jar-c-1938-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor birds at balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10479041/watercolor-birds-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
Pitcher (c. 1936) by John Tarantino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070251/pitcher-c-1936-john-tarantinoFree Image from public domain license