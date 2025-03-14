Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagealiceportraitfacepersonartvintagepublic domainillustrationMannequin (c. 1941) by Alice CosgroveOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 974 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3326 x 4096 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarCyberbullying Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928806/cyberbullying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHat Mannequin and Bonnet (c. 1937) by Howard Weldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075181/hat-mannequin-and-bonnet-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain licenseViolence against women Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10164560/violence-against-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087370/bonnet-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lanehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073078/bonnet-c-1937-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Humpty Dumpty illustration by William Penhallow Henderson, transparent background. Remixed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229346/png-alices-adventures-anthropomorphic-egg-artwork-from-william-penhallow-hendersonView licenseChild's Bonnet (c. 1941) by Erwin Schwabehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087501/childs-bonnet-c-1941-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChild's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain licenseIndustrial revolution podcast, customizable design templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView licenseShip's Figurehead (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrovehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088114/ships-figurehead-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Formanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064400/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOpera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076013/opera-hood-c-1937-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseQuaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076627/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseCap (1935/1942) by Jessie M Bengehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059391/cap-19351942-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSun Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081856/sun-bonnet-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBaby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeaddress (c. 1937) by Eva Noehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075197/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073079/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain licensePNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView licenseBonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licensePoke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain licenseNurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDress (c. 1941) by Virginia Bergehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087709/dress-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseBonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseQuaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license