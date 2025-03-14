rawpixel
Mannequin (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
Cyberbullying Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928806/cyberbullying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hat Mannequin and Bonnet (c. 1937) by Howard Weld
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075181/hat-mannequin-and-bonnet-c-1937-howard-weldFree Image from public domain license
Violence against women Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10164560/violence-against-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1941) by Stella Mosher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087370/bonnet-c-1941-stella-mosherFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073078/bonnet-c-1937-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Humpty Dumpty illustration by William Penhallow Henderson, transparent background. Remixed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229346/png-alices-adventures-anthropomorphic-egg-artwork-from-william-penhallow-hendersonView license
Child's Bonnet (c. 1941) by Erwin Schwabe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087501/childs-bonnet-c-1941-erwin-schwabeFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Child's Coat & Bonnet (c. 1941) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087499/childs-coat-bonnet-c-1941-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Industrial revolution podcast, customizable design template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22612230/industrial-revolution-podcast-customizable-design-templateView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1941) by Alice Cosgrove
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088114/ships-figurehead-c-1941-alice-cosgroveFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collage with vintage elements: man, ship, vintage cityscape, and vintage train customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22334060/image-background-star-transparent-pngView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064400/bonnet-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Opera Hood (c. 1937) by Richard Taylor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076013/opera-hood-c-1937-richard-taylorFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Quaker Bonnet (c. 1937) by Hedwig Emanuel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076627/quaker-bonnet-c-1937-hedwig-emanuelFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Cap (1935/1942) by Jessie M Benge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10059391/cap-19351942-jessie-bengeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Sun Bonnet (c. 1938) by Wilford H Shurtliff
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081856/sun-bonnet-c-1938-wilford-shurtliffFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075187/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView license
Baby's Cap (c. 1937) by Mary E Humes
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072891/babys-cap-c-1937-mary-humesFree Image from public domain license
Strategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Headdress (c. 1937) by Eva Noe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10075197/headdress-c-1937-eva-noeFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073079/bonnet-c-1937-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Bonnet (c. 1936) by Roberta Spicer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10064385/bonnet-c-1936-roberta-spicerFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Poke Bonnet (c. 1937) by Arelia Arbo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076508/poke-bonnet-c-1937-arelia-arboFree Image from public domain license
Nurse holding needle, editable healthcare. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9465557/nurse-holding-needle-editable-healthcare-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dress (c. 1941) by Virginia Berge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087709/dress-c-1941-virginia-bergeFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bonnet (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073073/bonnet-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Quaker's Baby Bonnet (c. 1937) by Eleanor Gausser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076597/quakers-baby-bonnet-c-1937-eleanor-gausserFree Image from public domain license