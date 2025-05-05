Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagewoodartwatercolourpublic domainpaintingsboxphotoantiqueMatch Box (c. 1941) by Ardella WatkinsOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 840 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 2867 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilarEditable watercolor black coquette design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15331394/editable-watercolor-black-coquette-design-element-setView licensePainted Wooden Chest (c. 1938) by Daniel Fletcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080881/painted-wooden-chest-c-1938-daniel-fletcherFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. 