rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Measure (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
Save
Edit Image
planttreewoodartwatercolourfurniturepublic domainpaintings
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597073/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Hanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
Hanging Comb Rack (c. 1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10083716/hanging-comb-rack-c-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Blue living room interior mockup, editable design
Blue living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670617/blue-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
Bucket (c. 1940) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089036/bucket-c-1940-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers png, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730458/van-goghs-sunflowers-png-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Zoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
Zoar "Peasant" Chair (c. 1941) by Ralph Russell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088432/zoar-peasant-chair-c-1941-ralph-russellFree Image from public domain license
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
Baby shower poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597024/baby-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cricket (Foot Stool) (c. 1941) by Dan Ziger
Cricket (Foot Stool) (c. 1941) by Dan Ziger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087655/cricket-foot-stool-c-1941-dan-zigerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730554/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Saw (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
Saw (c. 1941) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088050/saw-c-1941-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349871/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
Shaker Dining Table (c. 1941) by Lon Cronk
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088080/shaker-dining-table-c-1941-lon-cronkFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's sunflowers, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715614/van-goghs-sunflowers-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
Zoar Wash Bench (c. 1941) by Angelo Bulone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088453/zoar-wash-bench-c-1941-angelo-buloneFree Image from public domain license
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
Minimal living room interior mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665061/minimal-living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView license
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Toy Horse (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069786/toy-horse-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
Earth tone bauhaus wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497717/earth-tone-bauhaus-wall-editable-mockupView license
Footstool (c. 1941) by Jack Williamson
Footstool (c. 1941) by Jack Williamson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087782/footstool-c-1941-jack-williamsonFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10595979/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Toy Birds (1939) by Frank Budash
Toy Birds (1939) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10084964/toy-birds-1939-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
Editable picture frame mockup, home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10559313/editable-picture-frame-mockup-home-decor-designView license
Wood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
Wood Tradesman's Sign (c. 1941) by Laura Bilodeau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088436/wood-tradesmans-sign-c-1941-laura-bilodeauFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
Watercolor dining table, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10277469/watercolor-dining-table-editable-remix-designView license
Drop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wenger
Drop Leaf Table (1936) by Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065828/drop-leaf-table-1936-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Holiday poster template and design
Holiday poster template and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12718440/holiday-poster-template-and-designView license
Shaker Comb and Case (c. 1941) by Orville Cline
Shaker Comb and Case (c. 1941) by Orville Cline
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088075/shaker-comb-and-case-c-1941-orville-clineFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor dining table at balcony, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11458781/editable-watercolor-dining-table-balcony-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Whittled Bowl with Lid: "Hen on Nest" (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
Whittled Bowl with Lid: "Hen on Nest" (1935/1942) by Frank Budash
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063844/whittled-bowl-with-lid-hen-nest-19351942-frank-budashFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195037/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Pembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wenger
Pembroke Table (c. 1938) by Henry Granet and Frank Wenger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10080959/pembroke-table-c-1938-henry-granet-and-frank-wengerFree Image from public domain license
Relaxing spa poster template, editable text and design
Relaxing spa poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543021/relaxing-spa-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
Butter Mold (c. 1940) by Edward L Loper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10089071/butter-mold-c-1940-edward-loperFree Image from public domain license
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
Beach holiday Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597191/beach-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
Shaker Newel Post (c. 1937) by John W Kelleher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10076990/shaker-newel-post-c-1937-john-kelleherFree Image from public domain license
Editable Watercolor tree illustration design element set
Editable Watercolor tree illustration design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15188414/editable-watercolor-tree-illustration-design-element-setView license
Curtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
Curtain Tie Back (c. 1936) by Frank Fumagalli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10065380/curtain-tie-back-c-1936-frank-fumagalliFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15194354/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
Zoar Child's Bed (c. 1938) by Fritz Boehmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082416/zoar-childs-bed-c-1938-fritz-boehmerFree Image from public domain license
Hiking trails poster template, editable text and design
Hiking trails poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684280/hiking-trails-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Shaker Lap Desk (c. 1936) by Irving I Smith
Shaker Lap Desk (c. 1936) by Irving I Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10070848/shaker-lap-desk-c-1936-irving-smithFree Image from public domain license