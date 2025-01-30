rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Match Safe (c. 1941) by Herman Schulze
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourpublic domainpaintingschandelierlampphotoantique
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
Luxury furniture poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274211/luxury-furniture-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
Iron Match Safe (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
Iron Match Safe (c. 1941) by Stanley Mazur
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087855/iron-match-safe-c-1941-stanley-mazurFree Image from public domain license
Editable white photo frame mockup
Editable white photo frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15333018/editable-white-photo-frame-mockupView license
Cherry Pitter (1941) by Herman Schulze
Cherry Pitter (1941) by Herman Schulze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087511/cherry-pitter-1941-herman-schulzeFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11591263/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
Chandelier (c. 1941) by John H Tercuzzi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087503/chandelier-c-1941-john-tercuzziFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor xx oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11683880/watercolor-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Bullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Bullet Mold (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087398/bullet-mold-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable oval floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684121/editable-oval-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
Trivet (c. 1941) by Edward Bashaw
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088315/trivet-c-1941-edward-bashawFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684115/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Lantern (c. 1941) by Margaret Golden
Lantern (c. 1941) by Margaret Golden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087902/lantern-c-1941-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
Watercolor orange orchid flower frame, editable botanical design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684114/watercolor-orange-orchid-flower-frame-editable-botanical-designView license
Bronze Bell for the Dining Room (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
Bronze Bell for the Dining Room (c. 1941) by Carl Buergerniss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087401/bronze-bell-for-the-dining-room-c-1941-carl-buergernissFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
Watercolor orange orchid oval frame, editable flower design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684118/watercolor-orange-orchid-oval-frame-editable-flower-designView license
Andiron or Fire Dog (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
Andiron or Fire Dog (c. 1941) by Paul Poffinbarger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087295/andiron-fire-dog-c-1941-paul-poffinbargerFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral round frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684119/editable-floral-round-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Match Box (c. 1941) by Ardella Watkins
Match Box (c. 1941) by Ardella Watkins
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087915/match-box-c-1941-ardella-watkinsFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
Editable floral frame, watercolor orange orchid design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11684117/editable-floral-frame-watercolor-orange-orchid-designView license
Bed Warming Pan (c. 1941) by V L Vance
Bed Warming Pan (c. 1941) by V L Vance
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087330/bed-warming-pan-c-1941-vanceFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663261/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Doll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollum
Doll with China Head (c. 1941) by J Herman McCollum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087695/doll-with-china-head-c-1941-herman-mccollumFree Image from public domain license
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
Time travel fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663185/time-travel-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Binnacle Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10078628/binnacle-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
Merry Christmas Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15788145/merry-christmas-instagram-story-templateView license
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
Wick Trimmer (1941) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088399/wick-trimmer-1941-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Match Safe (c. 1940) by Neva Coffey
Match Safe (c. 1940) by Neva Coffey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10086317/match-safe-c-1940-neva-coffeyFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
Cake Mold (c. 1941) by Genevieve Jordan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087421/cake-mold-c-1941-genevieve-jordanFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574227/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
Cookie Cutter (c. 1941) by George Beyer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087594/cookie-cutter-c-1941-george-beyerFree Image from public domain license
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
Love quote Instagram post template, cute hand drawn editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18991370/love-quote-instagram-post-template-cute-hand-drawn-editable-designView license
Shaving Mug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
Shaving Mug (c. 1941) by Nicholas Amantea
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088115/shaving-mug-c-1941-nicholas-amanteaFree Image from public domain license
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty of nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12486963/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Carved Bird and Nest (c. 1941) by Adolph Beilin
Carved Bird and Nest (c. 1941) by Adolph Beilin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087457/carved-bird-and-nest-c-1941-adolph-beilinFree Image from public domain license
Lucky plants poster template
Lucky plants poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14040046/lucky-plants-poster-templateView license
Crockery Churn (c. 1941) by Margaret Golden
Crockery Churn (c. 1941) by Margaret Golden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10087654/crockery-churn-c-1941-margaret-goldenFree Image from public domain license
Happy holidays Facebook story template
Happy holidays Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15787828/happy-holidays-facebook-story-templateView license
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
Whale Oil Lamp (1938) by Herman O Stroh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082300/whale-oil-lamp-1938-herman-strohFree Image from public domain license