rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Man's Vest (1941) by Charles Bowman
Save
Edit Image
artwatercolourmanspublic domainclothingpaintingsphotoantique
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian dress, editable vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059088/victorian-dress-editable-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Man's Vest (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
Man's Vest (1935/1942) by Lillian Causey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10069359/mans-vest-19351942-lillian-causeyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073822/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
Costume design course Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552660/costume-design-course-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Jean Peszel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077901/waistcoat-c-1937-jean-peszelFree Image from public domain license
People at park editable design, community remix
People at park editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14596557/people-park-editable-design-community-remixView license
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
Waistcoat (c. 1937) by Sara Garfinkel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077906/waistcoat-c-1937-sara-garfinkelFree Image from public domain license
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
Festive holidays market Enjoy holidays with family, food, and festive fun customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/22407352/image-christmas-tree-xmas-plantView license
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Nancy Crimi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063638/waistcoat-19351942-nancy-crimiFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Marie Mitchell
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072349/waistcoat-c-1936-marie-mitchellFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Hitching Post (1935/1942) by Charles Bowman
Hitching Post (1935/1942) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10060874/hitching-post-19351942-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Sampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowman
Sampler (c. 1941) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10088036/sampler-c-1941-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian dress, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057619/editable-victorian-dress-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wedding Vest (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
Wedding Vest (1935/1942) by Edna C Rex
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063808/wedding-vest-19351942-edna-rexFree Image from public domain license
Psychic powers poster template
Psychic powers poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931659/psychic-powers-poster-templateView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Dorothy Gernon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072346/waistcoat-c-1936-dorothy-gernonFree Image from public domain license
Horoscope poster template
Horoscope poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12931730/horoscope-poster-templateView license
Waistcoat (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
Waistcoat (c. 1938) by Grace Halpin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10082155/waistcoat-c-1938-grace-halpinFree Image from public domain license
Costume design course poster template, editable text & design
Costume design course poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11552593/costume-design-course-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Syrena Swanson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072352/waistcoat-c-1936-syrena-swansonFree Image from public domain license
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
3D female teacher in class editable remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13087986/female-teacher-class-editable-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sideboard (Hepplewhite) (1935/1942) by Charles Bowman
Sideboard (Hepplewhite) (1935/1942) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10062933/sideboard-hepplewhite-19351942-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Little boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
Waistcoat (1937) by Louis Maldarelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10077909/waistcoat-1937-louis-maldarelliFree Image from public domain license
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable Victorian accessory, vintage fashion set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057732/editable-victorian-accessory-vintage-fashion-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
Cigar Store Indian (c. 1937) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10073837/cigar-store-indian-c-1937-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
Father playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Father playing with toddler son, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531461/father-playing-with-toddler-son-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Embroidered Velvet Vest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
Embroidered Velvet Vest (c. 1937) by Majel G Claflin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10074695/embroidered-velvet-vest-c-1937-majel-claflinFree Image from public domain license
Horoscope Instagram post template
Horoscope Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055368/horoscope-instagram-post-templateView license
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
Ship's Figurehead (c. 1938) by Charles Bowman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10081515/ships-figurehead-c-1938-charles-bowmanFree Image from public domain license
On display Instagram post template, editable text
On display Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10625710/display-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072350/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
Waistcoat (c. 1936) by Bessie Forman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10072345/waistcoat-c-1936-bessie-formanFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
Waistcoat (1935/1942) by Rosalia Lane
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10063632/waistcoat-19351942-rosalia-laneFree Image from public domain license